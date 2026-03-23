This week on the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac break down Microsoft’s big announcement about Windows 11 and how the company is moving to address its biggest issues this year. It’s a major moment for the platform, signaling a renewed focus on user feedback and long‑standing feature requests.

The announcement includes a detailed roadmap of new features and changes Microsoft intends to deliver throughout 2026, starting with the long‑awaited return of the movable Taskbar.

It’s an important episode for anyone interested in Windows. So tune in!

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