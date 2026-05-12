Windows Central Podcast: How does Windows K2 impact the next Xbox?

This week on the Windows Central Podcast, Dan and Zac are back to break down a massive turning point for Microsoft. It feels like the company is finally "looking in the mirror," and we’ve got the inside scoop on what that means for your favorite devices and services.

In this episode:

The Return of Xbox: We discuss the major internal reorg as Microsoft Gaming officially rebrands back to simply "Xbox." From new @xbox.com emails to a leadership overhaul under Asha Sharma, the "rebel" spirit is back.

A "Quality" Revolution for Windows: We go deep on Project K2, the code-named initiative dedicated to fixing Windows 11. We’re talking about the new WinUI 3 Run box, the ability to pause updates indefinitely, and a "Low Latency Profile" that could boost your app launch speeds by 40%.

The Copilot Correction: Microsoft is admitting where they went too far. We talk about why Copilot is being stripped out of the Xbox OS and simplified in apps like Notepad.

Game Pass & Call of Duty: Big changes are here for your wallet. We break down the new $22 Ultimate pricing and the strategic shift that moves Call of Duty from Day 1 to a Year 1 arrival on the service.

Surface’s Identity Crisis: Are Surface devices getting too "safe"? We brainstorm what it would take to reinvigorate the brand—from Surface Pro XLs to the return of those high-energy live launch events.

NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

Topics and time stamps

[ 01:05 ] Xbox Reorg and rebranding

Xbox Reorg and rebranding [ 16:46 ] Why Copilot is leaving Xbox

Why Copilot is leaving Xbox [ 33:14 ] New Game Pass pricing tiers

New Game Pass pricing tiers [ 45:04 ] Project K2: The plan to fix Windows 11

Project K2: The plan to fix Windows 11 [ 52:18 ] Speeding up Windows with Low Latency Profiles

Speeding up Windows with Low Latency Profiles [01:06:03] The state of Surface in 2026

Hosts:

If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

Xbox is getting serious | Windows Central Podcast | 05/07/2026 - YouTube Watch On

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.