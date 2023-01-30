Windows Central Podcast #297: Edge Phoenix and the Razer Edge
Living on the (Razer) Edge
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and in this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into the latest Microsoft earnings numbers, leaks surrounding Edge 'Pheonix,' Razer's handheld gaming device, Windows 11 updates, and so much more!
Links
- Exclusive: This is Microsoft's new modern File Explorer overhaul for Windows 11 | Windows Central
- Microsoft Edge 'Phoenix' is an internal reimagining of the Edge web browser with a new UI and more features
- Microsoft News Roundup: Revamped Microsoft Edge, new File Explorer, and conservatives vs. Xbox sleep mode | Windows Central
- Windows Package Manager is so good I won't use anything else now | Windows Central
Hosts:
