At Windows Central, our mission has always been simple: to be the most trusted destination for news, reviews, and insights about Microsoft, Windows, Xbox, and the wider world of PCs and laptops. But as technology evolves—and as our community grows—we want to make sure we’re evolving with you.

That’s why we’re running a short audience survey to better understand who you are, what you do, and how you use our site. Whether you’re a casual reader who drops by for the latest Surface deal, a professional in IT who relies on our coverage to inform purchasing decisions, or a gamer who follows every Xbox update, your perspective matters.

Why Your Input Matters

We’re not just building a site—we’re building a community. Your responses will help us:

Identify the types of content you value most, from breaking news to in‑depth analysis.

Understand how well we serve both consumers and professionals.

Shape future improvements across the site, including new features, formats, and coverage areas.

In short, this survey is about making sure Windows Central reflects you.

Quick, Easy, and Rewarding

The survey only takes a few minutes to complete, but the impact will last much longer.



As a thank you for your time, everyone who participates will be entered into a prize draw to win an Amazon gift card—$250 or £200, depending on the location of the winner.

Help Us Shape the Future

Windows Central has always thrived because of its readers. Your insight is incredibly valuable, and by sharing your views, you’ll be helping us refine the way we deliver content, engage with our audience, and grow the brand.

If you’re willing to share your thoughts, we’d really appreciate your input. Together, we can ensure Windows Central continues to be the go‑to destination for everything Microsoft, Windows, and beyond.



👉 Take the Windows Central survey now.

— The Windows Central staff