Reddit users: r/WindowsCentral is live — join us to shape coverage, boost visibility, and help build the strongest Microsoft community online

A new home for Windows fans, power users, and Microsoft watchers — built for real conversation, real speed, and real community.

Screenshots of r/windowscentral on Reddit
(Image credit: Reddit | Edited with Gemini)

As Editor‑in‑Chief of Windows Central, I’ve spent years watching our community evolve—through comment sections, Discord servers, Twitter threads, and every corner of the internet where people gather to talk about Microsoft, Windows, Xbox, Surface, AI, and the broader PC ecosystem.

But Reddit has always been a special kind of space: fast, conversational, self‑organizing, and brutally honest in a way that keeps coverage sharp and communities vibrant. That’s why launching our new subreddit, r/windowscentral, feels like the natural next step in strengthening the relationship between our newsroom and the people we serve.