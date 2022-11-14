Google's rumored Pixel Fold looks like the Surface Duo if it had a foldable display

What you need to know

A leak from reliable source Front Page Tech has potentially revealed the design of Google's upcoming rumored Pixel Fold, which is said to be targeting a May 2023 release window. The device is notable to us here at Windows Central as it looks to resemble that of the Surface Duo, with its characteristically wider body which many have described as "passport-like."

In fact, other reports over the last several months have claimed that the Pixel Fold is codenamed Passport, and if these renders are anything to go by, that codename makes sense. When open, the Pixel Fold features a large single-screen foldable display in the landscape orientation. The Surface Duo's default orientation is also landscape, albeit with two screens instead of one.

This device gives us an interesting look at what a Surface Duo with a foldable display could look like. It's no secret that the dual-screen design on Surface Duo 2 was met with criticism among reviewers and tech pundits, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the next Surface Duo ends up adopting a foldable display with the dual-screen multitasking aspect simulated in software.

Either way, the foldable phone market is heating up, and Microsoft is interested in remaining part of it. My sources tell me that Microsoft is in the early planning and engineering stages for the next Surface Duo and is currently targeting a 2023-2024 release window for the hardware.

In the meantime, Microsoft just shipped Android 12L for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, which brought with it a brand-new design that implements the company's own Fluent design language and brings the OS more in line with what the company is shipping with Windows 11.