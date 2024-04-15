Adobe Premiere Pro is getting three new generative AI tools for easier video editing this year

What you need to know

During NAB 2024, Adobe announced that Premiere Pro will be receiving new generative AI tools made using the Firefly AI model.

Object Addition, Object Removal, Generative Extend, and Text to Video will roll out sometime this year to make it easier for people of all skill levels to work more efficiently with the video editing software.

Adobe also stated that third-party generative AI plugins for third-party programs like OpenAI, Lika Labs, and Runway will continue to be used within Premiere Pro.

As part of these generative AI announcements, Adobe emphasized its responsible AI focus that centers around ethical training for commercial use.

Adobe has been utilizing AI for over a decade, but recently it has been able to bring more generative AI features to people of all skill levels. During NAB 2024 (National Association of Broadcasters), Adobe announced that four additional generative AI features will be coming to Adobe Premiere Pro — Object Addition, Object Removal, Generative Extend, and Text to Video. Meanwhile, AI-based audio features will start shipping for the video editing software in May. Premiere Pro access can be purchased with a Creative Cloud subscription.

Here's a brief explanation for each of these new AI tools coming to Premiere Pro:

The Add object tool allows you to make changes throughout a clip. (Image credit: Adobe)

Object addition: Allows users to add an effect or object to the video. For instance, this can be used to change the color of a shirt or even add imagery that wasn't there before to a video clip. As an example, Adobe showed a heist scene in which a case full of diamonds was edited to include a far heftier pile of gems.

Object Removal: There are instances when things in the background detract from a clip, but this tool will allow people to remove distracting objects. Adobe reps referred to the infamous Game of Thrones mess up by saying, this tool could help you remove a Starbucks cup on a period piece or maybe get rid of a dipping boom mic that distracts from an otherwise perfect shot. It's fast too, where object detection can select the whole item and then you can easily remove that item from a whole clip.

Generative Extend: Sometimes, you might find that you want a clip to last just a little bit longer or have a little more time before the main sequence and that's what this tool is for. It generates entirely new frames at the beginning or ending of a clip.

Text to Video: This allows users to enter in text prompts and then create new footage right from within Premiere Pro.

“Adobe is reimagining every step of video creation and production workflow to give creators new power and flexibility to realize their vision,” said Ashley Still, Senior Vice President, Creative Product Group at Adobe. “By bringing generative AI innovations deep into core Premiere Pro workflows, we are solving real pain points that video editors experience every day, while giving them more space to focus on their craft."

Adobe Premiere Pro Text to Video AI tool allows editors to create new clips based on written prompts. (Image credit: Adobe)

An AI powered Enhance Speech tool has been in effect within Premiere Pro since February, but now, additional AI-powered audio features are coming to this video editing software. These new tools include:

Interactive fade handles: Editors can create custom audio transitions faster than ever by simply dragging clip handles to create audio fades.

New Essential Sound badge with audio category tagging: AI automatically tags audio clips as dialogue, music, sound effects or ambience, and adds a new icon so editors get one-click, instant access to the right controls for the job.

Effect badges: New visual indicators make it easy to see which clips have effects, quickly add new ones, and automatically open effect parameters right from the sequence.

Redesigned waveforms in the timeline: Waveforms intelligently resize as the track height changes on clips, while gorgeous new colors make sequences easier to read.

Adobe Premiere Pro with output generated by Open AI. (Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe clarifies that these generative AI features were developed in the Adobe Firefly AI model, which launched a little over a year ago. The company also emphasizes that it is commited to creating "ethically produced generative AI" services intended for all skill levels.

As part of providing a convenient service, Adobe explained its "open approach to AI models." In other words, Adobe plans to continue to allow third-party generative tools and models to be used as plugins with Adobe programs. Specific third-party AI software includes OpenAI Sora, Pika Labs Pika, Runway Gen-2. Anything deemed commercially safe to use will be marked with a green checkmark. Adobe states this approach will continue to support a growing ecosystem of AI models in order to allow customers to create whatever they want in Adobe applications.

Our creative AI future

There are a lot of concerns surrounding AI and art creation but when used responsibly, generative AI can be used as a tool to enhance your work rather than something that does all of the work without a human really doing anything. That's exactly what Adobe is working to achieve with its continued focus on AI updates within programs like Premiere Pro. You'll just need a Creative Cloud subscription in order to access it.

The latest AI updates will make it far easier to perfect each scene by quickly allowing photo editors to get rid of distracting things within a scene or enhance them in ways that make the clip better. That way, you don't have to go back and reshoot everything just because a small aspect of the shot didn't turn out the way you wanted it to.