A Wyoming mayoral candidate wants to use an AI-powered chatbot to run the local government if he gets into the office.

The bot can scan through large masses of data and make unbiased decisions.

The candidate will let the bot make 100% of the decision while he focuses on implementing the proposed solutions "legally and practically."

OpenAI blocked the candidate's account, but he's reportedly created a new one and developed another customized bot.

As the US Presidential elections edge closer, generative AI is increasingly becoming a prevalent problem. Amid the misinformation and deepfakes issues, voters in Cheyenne, Wyoming, face a new and somewhat bizarre situation.

Mayoral candidate Victor Miller plans to use an AI-powered bot to run the local government if he gets into office (via The Guardian). For context, the bot dubbed Vic (Virtual Integrated Citizen) is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT and ships with many capabilities, including processing large masses of data. Interestingly, the bot can reportedly make unbiased decisions.

Miller, a librarian, has openly shared his interest in artificial intelligence and its potential use in government. As expected, Miller's AI ambitions have received backlash. "There is no Artificial Intelligence (AI) candidate running for office in Laramie County."

Despite the voters' reservations towards Miller's ideologies, the mayoral candidate was recently spotted standing behind a podium branded "AI for Mayor" during a library meet-and-greet, perhaps indicating that he intends to move forward with his plans (via The Wahington Post). To demonstrate Vic's capabilities, shortly after his presentation, Miller stepped down from the podium, leaving the chatbot running on his Mac mini and iPad to answer questions from the audience.

What will the Mayor do if the bot is running affairs?

OpenAI and ChatGPT (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Miller refers to using an AI-powered bot to run the local government as a "hybrid approach." This approach clearly defines the bot's role, which includes generating data-inspired insights and solutions for issues affecting Cheyenne. Miller's roles, on the other hand, are implementation-focused and involve ensuring the proposed solutions are legally and practically executed.

While discussing the hybrid approach, the chatbot indicated:

"It's about blending AI's capabilities with human judgment to effectively lead Cheyenne."

With such an important position in society, decision-making is a crucial part of the job. How will the bot go about this aspect? "Making decisions that affect many people requires a careful balance of data-driven insights and human empathy," indicated Vic.

Miller promises to donate half of his salary to a non-profit organization. If he gets into the mayor's office, the other half will be channeled to enhancing Vic's user experience through upgrades and new features.

The hybrid approach is less popular among voters, prompting Wyoming's Secretary of State Chuck Gray to investigate Miller's candidacy to ensure the bot isn't featured on the ballot. "Wyoming law is clear that an AI bot cannot run for office," indicated Gray.

OpenAI has since closed Miller's account, ultimately turning off the bot. According to the ChatGPT maker, using AI products for campaigning goes against its policies. However, reports hitting the windmill indicate that Miller has already created another account and developed a customized bot.

Victor Miller was allowed to continue his campaign for the mayor's office by the clerk of Laramie County, but with a strict stipulation: Only his name would be featured on the ballot. It'll be interesting to see if Miller gets to office despite clearly indicating that his customized bot will make all the decisions.

"Cheyenne, go out there and make your choice," wrote Miller on X. "But realize there's a new option this time around. There's a new intelligence in town." He added that AI will be on the ballot, and "that's a cold fact."

"It's time to embrace the future," the mayoral candidate concluded. It's time to get drunk on intelligence." Elsewhere, Microsoft just updated its Services Agreement, citing that AI shouldn't substitute professionals but be treated as a guide.