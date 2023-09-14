Amazon creates its own AI tools to generate product descriptions with significantly less gibberish
- Amazon is debuting a set of AI generative tools designed to help write product descriptions and listings easier for sellers.
- Sellers can use the AI-generated descriptions as provided or fine-tun them to add more personality.
- Bizzare product descriptions typical of lazy generative AI can already be seen around Amazon.
The burst of generative AI into the world this year has revolutionized how we go about our day-to-day activities, including ChatGPT solving student math problems, and we'll undoubtedly see more sophisticated advances in the future. In recent developments, a new study showcased how AI could generate app code in under 7 minutes with an 86.66% success rate.
Amazon is hopping on the AI bandwagon and launching generative AI to help sellers write product descriptions and manage the purchasing experience for sellers, as reported by TechCrunch. The AI-powered tools will help Amazon sellers come up with well-thought-out and appealing product descriptions, titles, and listing details.
The tools leverage large language models (LLMs) trained on large amounts of data, thus allowing them to easily recognize, predict, generate, translate, and even summarize the text. This makes it easier to come up with appealing product descriptions.
Sellers will only be required to briefly describe the product and leave the rest of the work to Amazon's new generative AI tools. It'll be up to each seller to decide whether the generated content is accurate and comprehensive enough to go to Amazon's catalog directly. They'll also have the option to fine-tune the text to add a bit of personal touch.
Will these AI-generated descriptions be any better?
While all these sound good in theory, replicating the same results in real life might not be as easy. Amazon product descriptions have been less than appealing in the past few months. More people are picking up generative AI and using the technology to make their lives and work easier by leveraging its capabilities to take on menial tasks. But to what end?
Product descriptions have been blunt, and some retailers have shown little effort to improve them. My colleagues have spotted a couple of bizarre product descriptions in the past couple of weeks (some even feature leftover prompts, presumably forgotten from the copy-paste.) It will be interesting to see the impact these new tools have on product descriptions and sales.
