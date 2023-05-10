Bing Chat history is rolling out now and I couldn't be happier

What you need to know

Microsoft's recently announced chat history feature for Bing Chat is now rolling out to a number of users.

Previous threads are displayed on the right of the window as "Recent Activity."

The feature seems exclusive to the browser initially. It works on mobile and desktop but the apps don't appear to be live just yet.

That sound you hear? It's Angels singing. OK, I lie, it's me. I'm the one singing. Why am I singing? Because the feature I wanted most in Bing Chat is finally in my hands.

Chat history is rolling out!

While the tech sphere is distracted with Google I/O and what's coming to Google Bard, Bing Chat has quietly gone about its business and started pushing out the new hotness.

Recent Activity in Bing Chat is listed on the right-hand side of the window. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I'm not the only lucky one, either. Checking in on the Bing Subreddit, a number of other Bing Chat users are seeing the feature as well. That's not to say it'll appear for you right away; you know how these things work. But it's definitely on the rollout.

It works about the same as the comparable feature on ChatGPT. Any time you're using Bing Chat, the thread is automatically saved and popped into the Recent Activity column. It'll get time stamped, too, and I assume dated, though I'll have to wait until tomorrow to see what that looks like.

Previously generated threads can be edited after the fact, though you're still limited to the number of responses the same as any live chat session. Threads can also be renamed to make them easier to parse or deleted if you're done with them.

RIght now, the feature only seems active on the browser version of Bing Chat. Accessing bing.com/chat in a mobile browser will give access the same as the desktop version, but mobile Edge and the Bing app doesn't yet seem to be joining the party.