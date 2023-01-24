Edge reappearing on your desktop? Microsoft is aware.

What you need to know

An issue with Windows 11 causes the Microsoft Edge icon to reappear on the desktop even if it has been removed manually.

Microsoft has confirmed the issue and is working on a fix.

Microsoft has been heavily criticized for trying to force people to use its Edge browser in the past.

Microsoft Edge is the default browser on Windows 11, but it certainly isn't the only browser. Many people remove Edge from their desktop and choose to use Chrome, Brave, or any of the other browsers available for PCs. Unfortunately, an issue with Windows 11 is causing Edge to reappear on the desktop after its icon is manually removed.

Several Reddit threads highlight the issue (1, 2, 3, 4). The browser's icon seems to reappear on the desktop regardless of if it's set as the default browser. Some users have reported that the icon has shown up multiple times after being removed. We have not been able to replicate the issue, but the number of posts online suggest that it is at least relatively widespread.

Microsoft certainly has the right to advertise Edge, but it needs to respect people's choice to use another browser.

Microsoft has also confirmed the issue. I reached out to the company and linked to several Reddit posts highlighting the issue. A spokesperson confirmed that Microsoft is aware of the issue and is in the process of resolving it.

Windows Central take: People are tired of Edge being forced on them

Personally, I like Microsoft Edge. I use it as my daily browser and am a big fan of it. I use its Sidebar regularly and find Edge to meet all of my needs. But that doesn't mean that it's okay to force it onto people. Windows users are sick of Microsoft shoving Edge down their throats. Whether it's making it difficult to change the default browser on Windows, blocking apps like EdgeDeflector, or an issue causing the Edge icon to reappear on the desktop, it gets old.

Microsoft certainly has the right to advertise Edge, but it needs to respect people's choice to use another browser. Once you set another browser as a default and/or hide Edge from the desktop, the browser should go away. Windows shouldn't revert your defaults to Edge, force links to open in Edge, or make Edge reappear on your desktop.