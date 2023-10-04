Microsoft Edge Dev adds button to recommend updates

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge Dev recently received an update that brings the browser to version 119.0.21.32.

The update adds an update recommended action to browser essentials, an option to open a tab group through the quick tab actions menu, and several other features.

Per usual, the update also brings several bug fixes.

Microsoft Edge Dev got an update this week that brings the browser to version 119.0.21.32. The update adds a handful of new features, such as a new update recommended action in browser essentials and a flag that lets you auto-group tabs. The browser also gained a new tab group icon in the quick actions menu and the ability to add a page to favorites through the right-click menu.

While none of these features are groundbreaking, they add up to improve the overall Edge experience. Microsoft doesn't have a Tech Community post for this build yet, but Neowin grabbed the change log from Edge.

Edge Dev 119.0.21.32: Added features

Added 'New Update Recommended' action into Browser Essentials.

Added feature flag to allow auto-grouping with just one tab.

Added data consistency compare result as a section in sync-internals page.

Added support for "add to favorites" feature in the right-click context menu.

Added "new tab group" icon to quick tab actions menu.

Added function to the menu model that moves all items past a certain index into a submenu.

Android: Codex support landscape mode

Edge Dev 119.0.21.32: Improved reliability

Fixed a browser crash when clicking on a credit card field shows autofill dropdown.

Fixed a browser crash when clicking "Open Side Panel to see All Bookmarks" in favorites bar.

Fixed: Tab key doesn't work correctly in address bar

Fixed spacing issue caused by tab group minor text.

Android: Fixed an NPE crash for desktop site mode.

Edge Dev 119.0.21.32: Changed behavior

Profiles: This allows editing avatars in associated profiles

User can now save the shopping shoreline icon state.

Fixed issue where user reports now able to copy using CTRL+C when "Mini menu on text selection" is enabled.

Sidebar adjusts icon color in high contrast mode to ensure that switch currently on hover.

Fixed accessibility issue which announces success message for Copy link button in share dialog

Fixed an issue when text in Editor's radio button text doesn't appear in High Contrast Aquatic Mode.

Fixed an issue when "Loading" text isn't translated on Desktop/Mobile when setting Top 9 Languages (Not include English (US)).

Fixed an issue with tabs added while Fluid container is disconnected (not closed) getting lost if workspace closed before reconnecting.

Fixed a bug when no action was being performed on invoking 'Open Workspace' button using keyboard with 'Enter/Space' keys.

Fixed a jitter issue when renaming the first-level folder of Other Favorites in 'List view' and then clicking outside the input box.

Fixed an issue where the omnibox notification was not being closed on page navigation or active tab change.

Changed control button back to horizontal layout in split screen.

iOS: Fixed an issue where clicking the tab suggestion should go to opened tab.

iOS: There would be no translation of page on edge:* sites

Android: Fixed a bug when keyboard focus is not visible in wallpaper edit page.

Android: Fixed an issue when tab group cannot be shown in 'recently closed'.

You can grab Edge Dev through Microsoft's website. If you need a more stable version of Edge but still want to check out new features, that same site has links for Edge Beta.