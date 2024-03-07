ChatGPT finally gets this Microsoft Edge-like feature to compete with Copilot AI

What you need to know

OpenAI recently rolled out a Read Aloud feature to ChatGPT users.

Much like Microsoft Edge's Read Aloud feature, it lets ChatGPT read its responses out loud.

The feature is available on the web and mobile app versions of the AI chatbot.

Users can also play, pause, or rewind the readout.

OpenAI finally rolled out a long-awaited feature to its AI-powered chatbot. ChatGPT now ships with a Read Aloud feature, which, as you might have guessed, reads the generated responses out loud.

ChatGPT can now read responses to you.On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap "Read Aloud". We've also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message.

The new feature ships with five different voice options, allowing users to select the one they want based on preference. Read Aloud is available across the web and mobile app versions of ChatGPT.

Read Aloud allows ChatGPT to auto-detect the language of the text it's reading. Interestingly, the feature can read out responses in 37 languages. According to a spot by The Verge, it is available in GPT-4 and GPT-3.5.

The feature lets you play, pause, or rewind the readout at your convenience. This makes it easier for users to refer to a previous segment for further clarification or a missed point.

The feature complements the already existing voice chat feature in ChatGPT, which lets you interact with the chatbot directly without tying your prompts in the chat interface. It's worth noting that the voice chat feature is tucked away behind OpenAI's $20 ChatGPT Plus subscription.