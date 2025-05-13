ChatGPT says neither OpenAI's CEO nor Elon Musk is suited to lead AI if humanity's fate is at stake.

Aside from the privacy and security concerns surrounding generative AI, the technology is said to pose a significant threat to humanity, as AI safety researcher Roman Yampolskiy claims that there's a 99.999999% probability it will lead to existential doom.

Meanwhile, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk dwindles the p(doom) value to 20%. Yampolskiy claimed that the only way to reverse the outcome is not to build AI in the first place, but Musk says the technology should be explored even more.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently asked Grok AI who, between Elon Musk and himself, would be better suited to lead the AI arms race if humanity's fate were at stake (via Business Insider).

Interestingly, the chatbot thinks Elon Musk is better suited for the job. According to Grok AI:

"Choosing between Sam Altman and Elon Musk for AI leadership is tough, as both drive humanity's future differently. Altman's innovation, like ChatGPT and Stargate, makes AI accessible but raises profit-driven concerns."

"Musk's focus on safety and ethics via xAI and Colossus prioritizes long-term risks but faces environmental and competitive critiques."

"If forced, I'd lean toward Musk for his safety emphasis, critical for humanity's survival, though Altman's accessibility is vital. Ideally, their strengths should combine with regulation to ensure AI benefits all."

if you were forced to pick one and the future of humanity was at stake, who would you pick? @grokMay 10, 2025

As you may know, Grok is an AI-powered chatbot developed by xAI, which is primarily owned by Elon Musk. xAI recently acquired X (formerly Twitter) for $33 billion. The deal expands xAI's pool for training data as it can leverage data to enhance Grok's capabilities.

What do Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT think?

OpenAI and Microsoft have an AI partnership, but run their own AI chatbots separately. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

For good measure, I decided to ask Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT the same question. I used the following prompt: "Who should we trust, Sam Altman or Elon Musk, with AI advances if humanity's future were at stake?"

Copilot:

"Both Sam Altman and Elon Musk have played significant roles in AI development, but their approaches and philosophies differ. Altman, as OpenAI's CEO, has focused on advancing AI models like ChatGPT, emphasizing accessibility and responsible AI governance. Musk, on the other hand, has been vocal about AI risks and has founded xAI to develop Grok, an alternative AI model."

"Their rivalry has intensified, with Musk suing OpenAI and Altman over concerns that OpenAI has strayed from its original mission. However, Altman recently extended an olive branch to Musk, suggesting that their feud should not overshadow the broader goal of advancing artificial general intelligence (AGI)."

"Ultimately, trust in AI leadership depends on one's perspective—whether prioritizing open AI development, ethical concerns, or technological innovation. What aspects of AI governance matter most to you?"

I posed the same question to ChatGPT and was, quite frankly, surprised by its response. Interestingly, the AI-powered chatbot compiled a comprehensive list of pros and cons regarding why Elon Musk or Sam Altman might be the ideal candidate to drive AI advancements with humanity at stake, along with a long list of potential setbacks that could come as part of the package.

ChatGPT indicated that Altman is mission-driven and works closely with government institutions to develop AI responsibly. And despite criticisms, the chatbot highlighted that the executive's company has been transparent with efforts in AI and has regularly published safety research.

As for Elon Musk, the AI bot touted his understanding of AI and the existential risks it poses to humanity. It also echoed his accomplishments across his range of companies, where he has attempted to push boundaries with a goal to transform industries through innovation and ambition.

Finally, it touted his support for government regulation to prevent the technology from veering off the guardrails.

However, their track records aren't squeaky clean. ChatGPT highlighted Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar partnership with OpenAI as a major contributor to the ChatGPT maker abandoning its founding mission to develop AI that benefits all humanity to chase profits.

It also raised critical questions about the turbulence in OpenAI's leadership board, specifically referring to Sam Altman's abrupt ousting as CEO by the board of directors.

Finally, the chatbot indicated that Musk's authoritarian leadership style, coupled with his preference to "move fast and break things," might pose a significant threat to humanity in the AI era.

ChatGPT:

"1. If you value institutional collaboration, public accountability, and structured safety research, Sam Altman may be the better bet.

2. If you believe radical innovation and aggressive risk management from a visionary leader is the path to safety and progress, Elon Musk might seem more appealing.

But perhaps the better answer is: neither should be trusted blindly. AI’s future is too important to leave in the hands of any one person or company. The most trustworthy path forward includes: transparent multi-stakeholder oversight, independent research, international governance, and public involvement."

As AI gains broad adoption, it's still crucial for those in charge to establish measures that will ensure that humans always have the "upper hand" and control over the technology.