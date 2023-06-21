Microsoft 365 service hit by yet another outage

What you need to know

Microsoft has been hit by another outage affecting its Microsoft 365 service.

The issue has impacted users based in Western Europe.

Microsoft has narrowed down the issue to data center based in Germany that's not performing at an optimum level.

Elaborate measures have been implemented to remedy the situation, and the issue has since been resolved.

At the beginning of this month, the company experienced Office 365 disruptions peaking at over 18,000 users across Outlook, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft looked into the matter and discovered that the outage was a result of a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack. Hacker group Anonymous Sudan quickly took to their channel on Telegram to take credit for the hit.

The attackers targeted Microsoft's OSI layer 7, that's in place to help apps like OneDrive and Outlook access network services. The company added that the attackers didn't manage to breach customer data.

As it happens, Microsoft can't seem to catch a break. Earlier this week, Microsoft 365 service was hit by another outage yet again. However, the issue seemed only to affect users from Western Europe.

We're investigating an issue where some users in Western Europe are unable to access files within the Microsoft 365 Service. Further details can be found under MO597504 in the admin center.June 20, 2023 See more

The company has detailed the issue in its Microsoft 365 admin center under ID MO597504. Microsoft has indicated that the issue was preventing users from accessing their files.

Upon further investigation, the company discovered that the issue was being caused by a data center situated in Germany that wasn't "performing at optimal performance thresholds."

The company has since put elaborate measures in place to remedy the situation in a bid to restore things back to normal. "We’ve applied mitigations to reduce the load on the affected infrastructure and are seeing improvements in availability," Microsoft added.

Microsoft has confirmed that the measures put in place have helped resolve the issue and that users can now access their files without encountering any challenges.

We determined that the mitigations have helped resolve the underlying issue and our telemetry has confirmed that the impact to accessing files is now resolved. Further details can be found under MO597504 in the admin center.June 20, 2023 See more

