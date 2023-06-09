Microsoft adds new Pride theme for iOS and macOS

What you need to know

You can celebrate Pride Month with Microsoft's special theme across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote.

The theme can also be applied in the Microsoft 365 app.

Microsoft has also featured five themes in Outlook inspired by Pride, Lesbian, Bi-sexual, Non-binary, and Transgender flags across iOS, Android, and Mac.

June is Pride Month, a special period set aside to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQIA+ community. And now, aligning with the celebratory mood, Microsoft has announced the release of a special theme across Microsoft 365 apps for Mac and iOS. That is Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and the Microsoft 365 app.

This June, we are joining the global celebration of love, acceptance, and the LGBTQIA+ community. This special Show Your Pride theme is designed to reflect the spirit of Pride, allowing everyone to embrace diversity and make a bold statement of support. Microsoft

While Microsoft already rolled out a rainbow color scheme to elements of the app, including the mail and home icons to Outlook on iOS and Android, the company is now bringing the "Show your Pride" option to the Mac client.

To change Outlook's theme on your Mac, open Settings and select General. From this point, you'll be able to select whichever theme that resonates with you most. The same can also be replicated on your iPhone or iPad.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The same approach applies across other Microsoft 365 apps. For instance, in Word, click Word, select Preferences in the dialog box, and pick the Show Your Pride option.

You can also spice up your PowerPoint presentations and Excel apps on iOS and Mac with a touch of Pride.

It's worth noting that this feature is available to users running macOS or iOS in selected markets. Happy Pride Month!!