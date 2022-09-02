Microsoft Edge 105 update improves enhanced security mode

By Sean Endicott
Microsoft Edge picked up a short list of improvements in its latest update.

Microsoft Edge Update page
What you need to know

  • Microsoft recently released Edge version 105.0.1343.25 to the stable channel.
  • The update improves enhanced security mode by adding support for WebAssembly for x64 Windows.
  • A handful of other improvements also arrive in the latest version of Edge, including new options for Cloud Site List Management in IE mode.

Microsoft shipped an update for Edge this week that brings it to version 105.0.1343.25 (opens in new tab). The browser's enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 Windows. Alongside that change, the latest version of Edge includes a handful of other improvements.

Microsoft Edge version 105.0.1343.25 is rolling out to the Stable Channel. That release happens progressively, so you may not see it right away.

Microsoft Edge version 105.0.1343.25 changelog

Microsoft Edge is the default web browser on Windows 11 and Windows 10. It recently received an update that improves enhanced security mode along with a handful of other changes.

Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.