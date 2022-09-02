Microsoft Edge 105 update improves enhanced security mode

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Edge version 105.0.1343.25 to the stable channel.

The update improves enhanced security mode by adding support for WebAssembly for x64 Windows.

A handful of other improvements also arrive in the latest version of Edge, including new options for Cloud Site List Management in IE mode.

Microsoft Edge version 105.0.1343.25 is rolling out to the Stable Channel. That release happens progressively, so you may not see it right away.

Microsoft Edge version 105.0.1343.25 changelog

Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 Windows. Additional cross-platform support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge (opens in new tab) .

Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 Windows. Additional cross-platform support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge . Improvement to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode. You can restore to one of the last 3 published versions of your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. For more information, see Restore a previous version of a site list (opens in new tab) . You can identify gaps in your enterprise site list by configuring reporting of site feedback with the InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudUserSitesReporting (opens in new tab) and InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudNeutralSitesReporting policies (opens in new tab) . You can view local site list URLs from users and potentially misconfigured neutral site URLs in the Microsoft Edge site lists experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see View site feedback on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center (opens in new tab) . You can configure session cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer for IE mode on your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see Cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer (opens in new tab) .

Improvements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode now available in GCC. GCC customers can now utilize the full Microsoft Edge site list experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.