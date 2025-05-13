Microsoft will remove quite a few features from Edge in the coming weeks.

Microsoft will soon remove several features from its Edge browser. The tech giant outlined its plans in the release notes for its most recent update to Microsoft Edge Beta.

Image Editor, the image hovers menu, the mini menu, video super resolution, and wallet hub are on the chopping block. Those features are set to be deprecated and then removed by mid-to-late May.

Wallet will be removed from Microsoft Edge with the update to version 137. Instead, Edge will have a new experience for passwords, personal information, and payments.

While Microsoft will soon remove several features from Edge, the browser also has some new capabilities on the way. Page summarization and contextual queries are now supported in the Work tab for Microsoft 365 Copilot Business Chat.

Edge is also adding support for additional languages for the PDF Add text feature.

Deprecation of Microsoft Edge features. The following Microsoft Edge features are being deprecated and are scheduled for removal by mid-to-late May: Image Editor, Image Hovers menu, Mini menu, Video super resolution, and Wallet Hub.

Wallet is being phased out to support a streamlined experience within Microsoft Edge. In Microsoft Edge version 137, the Wallet entry in Settings will be removed and a new entry will be added for Passwords/Personal Information/Payment management functions. Also, a new personal information management design is available in Microsoft Edge Settings. This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Edge contextual capabilities in Business Chat work tab. Microsoft Copilot in Edge now supports page summarization and contextual queries to the Work tab for Microsoft 365 Copilot Business Chat. With this feature, users can ask Copilot contextual queries such as "summarize this page." This feature will also include contextual prompt suggestions to help users ask relevant questions about open pages in Edge. Page summarization and contextual prompt suggestions are accessible for users when using Copilot through the Edge side pane.

This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. Update to Mutation Event policy. Support for mutation events was removed in Microsoft Edge version 127. The MutationEventsEnabled policy provided a temporary option for admins to continue to use the deprecated and removed set of platform events. In Microsoft Edge version 137, the MutationEventsEnabled policy is obsolete and no longer works. The MutationObserver API can be used instead.

Users can now open videos as picture-in-picture and easily pause, play, skip forward or backward and seek from the progress bar right from the picture-in-picture window. Continue watching videos anywhere on the screen while multitasking. Simply click the picture-in-picture icon on a video in Microsoft Edge to get started. Find on Page in Microsoft Edge for Business will soon be integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat. Microsoft Edge for Business is introducing Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat to Find on Page (CTRL+F). This feature seeks to help users more easily find relevant content and save time. This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

