Microsoft is promoting its browser by removing autofill functionality from Authenticator and recommending using Edge for a similar experience.

Microsoft is making storing and syncing passwords across devices easier, or at least a bit less complicated. Over the coming months, the tech giant will discontinue autofill within Microsoft Authenticator, its dedicated mobile app for 2FA security keys, app and web passwords, payment information, and more.

I often speak out against features being removed, so it may be a bit surprising to hear me praise the change. However, eliminating autofill within Microsoft Authenticator means that people will only have to use one app on their smartphone to store passwords.

Those who want to continue to use similar autofill functionality will need to use Microsoft Edge on their mobile device. That browser can autofill passwords in other apps, such as banking applications.

A support document outlines the end of autofill support within Microsoft Authenticator and explains how people can transition (or continue to use Microsoft Edge) for autofilling.

Starting next month (June 2025), you can no longer save new passwords in Microsoft Authenticator. The following month, autofill within Authenticator will stop working. From August, saved passwords will no longer be accessible in Authenticator.

You can set Edge as your default app for saving passwords and autofilling information in apps. (Image credit: Future)

Your saved passwords and addresses will be securely synced to your Microsoft account so you can use them in Microsoft Edge. That browser has autofill functionality, so much of your overall experience will remain the same if you use Edge.

Generated password history from Microsoft Authenticator will not be saved, and after July 2025, Microsoft Authenticator will also delete any stored payment information.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft Authenticator will continue to support passkeys, which are a big part of Microsoft's push toward a passwordless future.

Microsoft is revamping the wallet experience on the desktop within Edge. The Wallet Hub will soon be removed from the browser in favor of a new entry in settings that will handle passwords, personal information, and payments.

The changes to Microsoft Authenticator and the push toward using Edge for password management appear to be connected to the overall shift in Edge.