Microsoft Edge Dev 106.0.1363.0 update improves narration
By Sean Endicott published
Microsoft Edge Dev's Narrator can now read aloud a thumbs up or down following a recent update.
What you need to know
- Microsoft just released an update for Edge Dev that brings the browser to version 106.0.1363.0.
- The update adds support for reading a thumbs up or down aloud with the Narrator feature, along with some other general improvements.
- A small handful of fixes also ship with the update, including one for a bug that caused orientation issues when printing.
Microsoft Edge Dev just released an update to version 106.0.1363.0. The build brings relatively minor changes to the browser, though there are a couple of new features in it. Edge's Narrator now supports reading a thumbs up or down aloud, thanks to an added tooltip display. The browser also has an updated policy for Efficiency mode support.
The update to Edge Dev version 106.0.1363.0 also includes a short list of fixes and reliability improvements. One fix addresses a bug that could cause orientation issues when printing. Another squashes a bug that can prevent the arrow keys and other keys from working within text fields.
Here's what's new in Edge Dev 106.0.1363.0, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab):
Added
- Added a tooltip display on thumbs up/down so it is read aloud by Narrator
- Updated the policy for Efficiency mode support
Improved reliability
- Fixed an issue where Web Select doesn’t copy some images
- Fixed an issue with Bluetooth focus on Duo devices
Changed behavior
- Fixed orientation issue with printing
- Fixed an issue where certain keyboard keys like the arrow keys do not work in text fields
- Fixed missing smart explore icon on certain videos
You can download the latest version of Edge Dev through Microsoft's website or update your browser if you already have Edge Dev installed.
Microsoft Edge Dev (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Edge is the default browser on Windows 11 and Windows 10. There are several preview versions of Edge which allow Insiders to test new and experimental features and provide feedback. The latest version of Edge Dev adds support for reading a thumbs up or down aloud with the browser's Narrator.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.