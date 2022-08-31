Microsoft Edge Dev 106.0.1363.0 update improves narration

What you need to know

Microsoft just released an update for Edge Dev that brings the browser to version 106.0.1363.0.

The update adds support for reading a thumbs up or down aloud with the Narrator feature, along with some other general improvements.

A small handful of fixes also ship with the update, including one for a bug that caused orientation issues when printing.

Microsoft Edge Dev just released an update to version 106.0.1363.0. The build brings relatively minor changes to the browser, though there are a couple of new features in it. Edge's Narrator now supports reading a thumbs up or down aloud, thanks to an added tooltip display. The browser also has an updated policy for Efficiency mode support.

The update to Edge Dev version 106.0.1363.0 also includes a short list of fixes and reliability improvements. One fix addresses a bug that could cause orientation issues when printing. Another squashes a bug that can prevent the arrow keys and other keys from working within text fields.

Here's what's new in Edge Dev 106.0.1363.0, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

Added

Added a tooltip display on thumbs up/down so it is read aloud by Narrator

Updated the policy for Efficiency mode support

Improved reliability

Fixed an issue where Web Select doesn’t copy some images

Fixed an issue with Bluetooth focus on Duo devices

Changed behavior

Fixed orientation issue with printing

Fixed an issue where certain keyboard keys like the arrow keys do not work in text fields

Fixed missing smart explore icon on certain videos

You can download the latest version of Edge Dev through Microsoft's website or update your browser if you already have Edge Dev installed.