Microsoft rolls out Dictate to OneNote for Mac

What you need to know

The Dictate feature is now available for OneNote for Mac.

Dictate was already available on OneNote on Windows and the web version of OneNote,

The tool uses artificial intelligence to let you format spoken text, such as deleting text or pausing dictation.

A powerful feature from OneNote on Windows has made its way to OneNote for Mac. You can now use the Dictate feature when running OneNote on macOS. The tool allows you to format and organize text from speech. It utilizes artificial intelligence to transcribe spoken words into text.

Dictate supports auto-punctuation, though you can disable the feature if you'd like. The feature works with more than 50 languages, all of which are listed in a Microsoft support document (opens in new tab). You can also choose to filter out profanity or sensitive language if you'd like.

Here's how to use the feature, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab):

To launch the dictation experience, click the Dictate button on the Home tab. Click the Dictation Settings button to adjust your preferences and click OK. Start speaking to create your notes. When you’re done dictating, say “stop dictation” or click the Stop Dictation button on the Dictation toolbar.

Microsoft also shared some tips and tricks for the feature:

Click the Help button on the Dictation toolbar to view a list of supported commands in your language.

If you would prefer not to speak the punctuation marks, click the Dictation Settings button on the Dictation toolbar, and then click the Enable auto-punctuation toggle.

button on the toolbar, and then click the toggle. If you notice accuracy issues, make sure that you are speaking clearly and ensure that there is no background noise.

To use Dictate, your Mac has to have a stable internet connection and a microphone.