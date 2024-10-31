Microsoft's Bing is "laser focused" on providing information about the US Election to help you make an informed decision
Bing is here to help you vote in the 2024 election and stay up to date with all the upcoming races.
What you need to know
- Microsoft's Bing has an elections experience that will show real-time information for national and state races.
- The experience also provides resources to help people register to vote and to know voting laws in their respective area.
- Election day in the United States is November 5, 2024, though many results will not be official until after that date.
Election day is just around the corner in the United States, and Microsoft's Bing has a new experience to help you vote and stay informed. The Bing 2024 Elections Experience lays out information about candidates, shows real-time information for election results, and includes helpful links to ensure that you're registered to vote.
In the days leading up to election day, Bing will show polling figures, the results of primary elections, and news stories about candidates and upcoming elections. The search engine will also show a link discussing "How to vote." That link helps people register to vote, not suggest a specific party or candidate to vote for.
On November 5, 2024, Bing will feature an interactive map with results of various races. You can use filters to show specific races, such as those for Senate or House seats. Gubernational (governor) races will also appear on the map. A variety of local elections will be featured by Bing as well, including State House and State Senate races.
Microsoft shared details about the experience in a blog post:
"At Bing, we’re laser focused on providing swift, straightforward ways to find the information you need from a variety of sources and content, all so you can make an informed decision. This election season Bing is providing a single, comprehensive experience for both the 2024 U.S. presidential race and state elections to deliver real-time election results, voting information, the latest news, and more."
While there are many impactful races that will occur on election day, many will follow the presidential race the most. The results of that race will appear in real time as well. Bing will let you keep track of the popular vote and the electoral college throughout the election.
The map will be updated in real time with information sourced by the Associated Press. Information and misinformation flood the web right now, so having accurate and reliable sources is more important than ever.
After the elections wrap up, Bing's maps will remain available, allowing you to study results.
