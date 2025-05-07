Microsoft's latest AI tool won't take your job — it's here to help you find one
LinkedIn just expanded its offering of AI tools to help you find jobs that match your experience and expertise.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicts that only three jobs will be safe from being replaced by AI. But the tech giant's work-focused social media platform has a different idea. Rather than having AI replace workers, AI can now help people find a job.
LinkedIn just launched AI tools designed to help people find roles that match their skill set. Among those is a job search feature that works with natural language.
Fast Company reported on the AI tools and shared context from LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky.
At the moment, searching for jobs is driven by keywords, which means some roles may not appear in search results. The new AI-powered search in LinkedIn can understand natural language and figure out roles that you likely qualify for even if specific keywords do not appear in a job description.
"AI is changing the way we work, and job search on LinkedIn will completely change the way people find their next opportunity," said LinkedIn's Zara Easton in a press release. "Our hope is that this way of discovering roles — and even new careers — will bring together job seekers’ skills, interests, and aspirations to find their next step."
LinkedIn is also adding a job match feature that will find roles suited to you based on your profile.
The platform will also highlight when companies are "actively hiring" for positions promoted on the site. LinkedIn will also indicate how long applicants can expect to wait for a response to a specific role.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
To use the search tool powered by AI, you need to have a LinkedIn Premium subscription, which starts at $29.99 per month. The AI-powered search should be available in the coming days.
AI coaching sessions are also being expanded by LinkedIn for premium subscribers.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.