LinkedIn will soon understand natural language when people search for open roles across the site.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicts that only three jobs will be safe from being replaced by AI. But the tech giant's work-focused social media platform has a different idea. Rather than having AI replace workers, AI can now help people find a job.

LinkedIn just launched AI tools designed to help people find roles that match their skill set. Among those is a job search feature that works with natural language.

Fast Company reported on the AI tools and shared context from LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky.

At the moment, searching for jobs is driven by keywords, which means some roles may not appear in search results. The new AI-powered search in LinkedIn can understand natural language and figure out roles that you likely qualify for even if specific keywords do not appear in a job description.

"AI is changing the way we work, and job search on LinkedIn will completely change the way people find their next opportunity," said LinkedIn's Zara Easton in a press release. "Our hope is that this way of discovering roles — and even new careers — will bring together job seekers’ skills, interests, and aspirations to find their next step."

LinkedIn is also adding a job match feature that will find roles suited to you based on your profile.

The platform will also highlight when companies are "actively hiring" for positions promoted on the site. LinkedIn will also indicate how long applicants can expect to wait for a response to a specific role.

To use the search tool powered by AI, you need to have a LinkedIn Premium subscription, which starts at $29.99 per month. The AI-powered search should be available in the coming days.

AI coaching sessions are also being expanded by LinkedIn for premium subscribers.