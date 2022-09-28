Office Insiders can now try out the new Outlook on Windows, even with personal accounts

What you need to know

The new Microsoft Outlook is now available for Office Insiders in the Beta Channel or Current Channel (Preview).

Previously, only commercial customers could try out the new Outlook, but it is now available for Insiders with personal accounts.

The new Outlook will eventually roll out to the Mail app on Windows 11 and Windows 10.

Microsoft has been working on a new Outlook experience for Windows for quite some time. First shown off in May 2022, the app delivers a similar experience to Outlook Web. Eventually, the new Outlook will make its way to the Mail app on Windows 11 and Windows 10, but for now, it's in testing among Insiders.

Recently, Microsoft rolled out the option to try the new Outlook to Office Insiders in the Current Channel (Preview). It works with personal accounts as well as education or work accounts. Previously, the app did not work with personal accounts, even if you were an Office Insider.

To try out the new Outlook, Insiders can swap the toggle that appears in the upper right-hand corner of the app.

An Insider blog post (opens in new tab) outlines everything that's been added to Outlook since May. As already mentioned, the app now supports personal accounts, whether those be Outlook.com, Hotmail, or Windows Live email accounts. A new Quick Steps feature has been added that shows personalized actions. Columns of the calendar can now be customized, and the app has a simplified ribbon option as well. Outlook can show you tips to help you get the most out of the app.

Microsoft also outlined its future plans for Outlook as well. Here's what's on the way:

Support for multiple email accounts within the same app. In the future you will be able to access multiple email inboxes and calendars (including both work and personal) in the same Outlook experience, just as you can today in Outlook mobile.

In the future you will be able to access multiple email inboxes and calendars (including both work and personal) in the same Outlook experience, just as you can today in Outlook mobile. Support for third-party email accounts in Outlook for Windows, including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and more.

including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and more. Numerous visual updates and personalization options so you can create your preferred email experience.

and so you can create your preferred email experience. Offline support so you can get things done and access content even when not connected to the Internet.

so you can get things done and access content even when not connected to the Internet. Search folders for quick and easy access to all your emails.

for quick and easy access to all your emails. Support for web add-ins to enrich emails and calendar events with third-party apps and services like Salesforce and Zoom.

to enrich emails and calendar events with third-party apps and services like Salesforce and Zoom. Native ICS file type support designed to help you easily view and manage calendar events so you never miss an important event.

To test out the new Outlook, you need to be on Windows 10 version 1809 or later (Build 17763). The app works with Microsoft work, school, or personal accounts. Of course, you also need your device to be connected to the Internet.