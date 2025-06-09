Microsoft Outlook for iOS and Android is about to get an AI feature that will help you see your most important emails. Priority view within Outlook will sort emails into two categories: High priority and Needs replies.

The new feature will start rolling out at the end of this month, but it will take quite a while until all users can take advantage of the Copilot feature. Microsoft notes in its message center (archived here) that the rollout will continue until December 2025.

Microsoft does not mention the feature rolling out to Outlook for the web.

To use the new feature, you'll need a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. Microsoft 365 Copilot is a paid add-on to standard Microsoft 365 plans. It is aimed primarily at business and enterprise users.

Once Priority view ships to Outlook on your mobile device, you can enable the feature through Settings > Copilot > Prioritize > Priority view. You can specify how long you'd like to have emails kept in the prioritized inboxes, though the feature is capped at three days.

If Priority view is enabled, you'll be able to access it through the sparkle icon that appears along the top of Outlook.

Priority view in Outlook will make it easier to stay on top of important emails. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Many, including myself, have criticized Microsoft for adding AI to so many apps and services. There are some instances in which AI feels forced or like it's bloating apps, such as Notepad.

👉RELATED: How to disable AI in Notepad

But I'm excited to try Priority view within Outlook. I get a ton of emails, and it can be difficult to stay on top of them. Because of my job and the fact that I run a community sports team, I often get emails from new people. Folders and filters can only do so much.

I'd love to see Microsoft use Copilot to improve Outlook in other ways, such as improving the app's spam filter. It's honestly shocking what gets flagged as spam and what gets through unchecked when using Outlook.