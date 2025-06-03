ChatGPT has its serious uses, but I'm more interested in the the ridiculous side of it, and its more advanced image generation of late has created many interesting use cases.



One such post that caught my eye earlier was users using ChatGPT to generate images of their 'perfect' match based on their photo.



The prompt used is pretty lazy in this regard, and while the thread is titled 'ideal partner based on your photo so you can stay in your league' the first person to set off the trend simply asks "Make a match for this guy now."

Some interesting results

If you cast your eye down the thread, the results are varying from the realistic to the ridiculous, and ChatGPT does get a little over indulgent with the facial hair when presented with it.

According to ChatGPT this guy is doomed to be alone...

I tried it myself, without overcomplicating matters and simply asking it to create a match for me based on my photo, and in ChatGPTs defense it did ask me to provide further specifications. In spirit of the thread however, I chose not to.



"To create the best possible dating match image for this person, it would help if you could tell me a bit more about their preferences or personality traits—such as:

Hobbies or interests

Ideal personality traits in a partner

Preferred style or fashion

Any age range or gender preference"

Alternatively, I can generate an image based on general visual harmony, complementary style, and setting if you'd prefer to leave it entirely up to me. Let me know!"



I told ChatGPT to wing it. I'm not fussy.

My perfect match, is my brother?

Took a hasty pic of me outside the pub for this extremely scientific experiment (Image credit: Future)

Now I don't have my brother's permission to plaster his photo over the site, but I can assure you that this is pretty damn close. So I think, without providing more information, ChatGPT is simply creating a male version of me.

Me if I were younger and... male. (Image credit: Future)

What ChatGPT is actually doing is analyzing the visual features of each image to generate what it thinks is a visually complementary match, and there is a some science behind 'matching theory'. This theory suggests that people are more likely to form lasting relationships with others who are similarly attractive or socially desirable (in my case, similarly ginger?).



I vaguely remember slicing up photos of couples for a Psychology assignment back in college, asking people to rate each person’s attractiveness on a scale from 1 to 10 to test the matching hypothesis. It didn’t prove the theory, turns out attraction is a bit more complicated than one singular physical statistic, but it made for an interesting essay!

ChatGPT decided what Windows Central's staff deserves

Making a match for me was a bit dull, so I decided to have more fun with it and create the perfect match for each member of staff. I also had to bin this idea pretty quick as ChatGPT limits me to uploading 4 images, and I'm not about to pay them with anything other than unlimited access to my personal data and daily ramblings.



I do have two accounts, though, so just enough to target our Editors. To be fair of course.



Daniel Rubino

Image 1 of 2 He's really happy to be here, honest. (Image credit: Future) Dan's future wife... or sister. You decide. (Image credit: Future)

Daniel Rubino's perfect match exudes a taste for the finer things in life, like she wouldn't hesitate to spend over $1000 on a watch. Yet at the same time, she's fuming that she just paid a fortune for new decking, and he's hogging it taking glamour shots of his new Surface Pro 12-inch.

Jez Corden

Image 1 of 2 A wild Jez appears (Image credit: Future) The perfect girl next door, complete with cozy sweater. (Image credit: Future)

Jez's perfect match looks too comfortable in the great outdoors for someone in a relationship with a guy with a crippling World of Warcraft addiction, but we'll roll with it.



I'd say this one is pretty believable, and is the first one that doesn't look a weird sibling. I'm sure she also has some interesting predictions for the Xbox Showcase.

Rebecca Spear

Image 1 of 2 Becca is our Gaming and News Editor, and can actually take handhelds apart without breaking them (unlike me) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

ChatGPT named Rebecca's perfect man as "smiling man in winter coat." Is this the case all year round? Is her match doomed to a lifetime of overheating in July? I don't know, but I hope he has room in his pockets for one of her many, many gaming handhelds.

Ben Wilson

Image 1 of 2 Rumor has it that Ben marks Black Friday and Prime Day on his calendar with a heart. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Ben's match somehow managed to come out looking like one of the Haim sisters. She also looks like she can recommend you the best joystick for Microsoft Flight Simulator too, and I hope she's not allergic to dogs.

Richard Devine

Image 1 of 2 Richard has the Linux penguin tattooed somewhere on his body but won't tell us where (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There were certainly more professional pictures of Richard I could have chosen, but I couldn't resist this one.



Love is matching festive sweaters, according to science.

Zac Bowden

Image 1 of 2 Zac Bowden now comes with built-in Microsoft Copilot (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Allegedly, Zac Bowden is also an editor, so I had to make him a girlfriend too.



She's really excited about the latest changes to Microsoft Edge, and she judges you for moving the Windows 11 taskbar to the left, you stupid Boomer.