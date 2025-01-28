Sam Altman says DeepSeek's R1 cost-effective AI is impressive, but OpenAI will "obviously deliver much better models" than it — "Look forward to bringing you all AGI and beyond."

OpenAI's CEO is still confident the company will come out ahead.

"DeepSeek's R1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price," indicated OpenAI CEO Sam Altman while commenting about the Chinese startup's AI frenzy on X (formerly Twitter). "We will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! We will pull up some releases."

deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price.we will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases.January 28, 2025

The executive indicated that the ChatGPT maker plans to continue to execute its research roadmap. Despite DeepSeek surpassing OpenAI's o1 reasoning model capabilities across math, science, and coding at a fraction of its development cost, Altman reiterates the importance and need for more computing power to facilitate sophisticated AI advances.

Related: OpenAI's for-profit evolution hits major roadblock

OpenAI CEO's comments could be centered around its recently unveiled $500 billion Stargate project, designed to facilitate the construction of data centers across the United States to facilitate AI advances. China is seemingly giving US-based AI giants a run for their money despite stringent rules imposed during the Biden-Harris administration in 2024, preventing advanced AI chip importation.

The world is going to want to use a LOT of ai, and really be quite amazed by the next gen models coming. Look forward to bringing you all AGI and beyond. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

Altman's comments are interesting, especially after Meta lead AI scientist, Yann LeCun, claimed DeepSeek's open-source approach for its AI models is the key ingredient to its success in the AI landscape, promoting its broad adoption across the US after dethroning ChatGPT as the most downloaded free AI app on Apple's App Store in the US. The AI specialist indicated that the Chinese startup's approach to AI seemingly brings the ChatGPT maker's founding mission back to life.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also weighed in on the DeepSeek AI frenzy, touting it as super-impressive. According to the CEO:

“As AI gets more efficient and accessible, we will see its use skyrocket, turning it into a commodity we just can’t get enough of.”

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He indicated that developments from China should be taken very seriously, as the use of AI could skyrocket as the technology becomes more accessible and efficient.