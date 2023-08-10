Disney Plus subscription plans spike in price, ad-supported plans are unaffected

What you need to know

The Disney Plus Premium subscription price is being increased to $13.99/month.

The price hike will not affect ad-supported plans and will roll out to more users and Roku devices.

Hulu's ad-free plan also gets a $3 price hike pushing it to $17.99/month.

These changes are expected to take effect as of October 12, 2023.

The company will also debut a new ad-free subscription tier for users in the United States on September 6 dubbed Duo Premium, which will cost $19.99/month.

In a surprising turn of events, Disney+ users will now have to part with more money for their Premium plan subscriptions. The Disney Plus Premium subscription will bump to $13.99 monthly from $10.99. You'll have to pay an extra $3 to enjoy the company's streaming services without ads. Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming services. It's available on a variety of devices, including Windows, iOS, and Android.

However, the ad-supported subscription plans will not be impacted. Disney+ is now rolling out the availability of these plans to more users, including those with Roku devices.

Likewise, the price hike will also affect Hulu, which is also owned by Disney. Hulu's ad-free plan currently costs $15.99 per month, but it's set to attract a $3 price hike pushing the subscription fee to $17.99.

Users with a Hulu + Live TV subscription will be the most affected by the price restructures. Disney+ plans to stretch the subscription's price by $7. These changes are expected to take shape as of October 12, 2023, for users based in the United States.

Disney+ also announced its plans to expand the availability of its ad-supported plan to more users beyond the United States. From November 1, the plan will start rolling out to users across Europe and Canada.

Disney+ also announced its plans to expand the availability of its ad-supported plan to more users beyond the United States. From November 1, the plan will start rolling out to users across Europe and Canada.

The company added that users in Canada and select EMEA markets will have two additional subscription plans: Standard and Standard with Ads, which will cost £4.99/€5.99 per month for users in EMEA markets and $7.99 for Canadians.

Disney+ listed the following as some of the perks that are included in the ad-supported, Standard, and Premium subscription plans:

Exclusive Originals & Library Content: A collection of thousands of award-winning titles across films, documentaries, TV series, and shorts, all in one place

A collection of thousands of award-winning titles across films, documentaries, TV series, and shorts, all in one place Profiles : Ability to create multiple profiles per account, with the option to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls

: Ability to create multiple profiles per account, with the option to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls Concurrent Viewing : Stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously, depending on your plan

: Stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously, depending on your plan High-Quality Video Formats: Depending on your plan, formats include 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced where supported

Finally, Disney+ announced that it will debut a new subscription tier for its customers in the US. As of September 6, at a monthly cost of $19.99, users can access a new ad-free subscription plan dubbed Duo Premium. You can stream and enjoy shows on Disney+ Premium and Hulu ad-free.