Ads and paywalls? WhatsApp might have just lost its unique selling point

Meta's WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging and calling platforms with over 2.78 billion unique users globally. I've been using the app ever since it launched in 2009, but more recently, I've been swayed to Apple's iMessage as my preferred messaging platform and FaceTime for audio and video calls.

WhatsApp supports audio and video calls, but the integration of new features like channels and status has always seemed a bit over the top to me, detracting from its unique selling point.

And now, Meta is planning to bring ads to WhatsApp's Update tab (via Bloomberg). As you may know, this section features the 24-hour story uploads from your contacts. While making the announcement, the company revealed that the tab receives up to 1.5 billion visits per day, potentially unlocking a lucrative revenue-generating avenue.

According to Meta:

"Today we’re introducing some new features for our Updates tab, which is home to both Channels and Status. We’ve worked over the last two years to make this tab the place for you to discover something new on WhatsApp, and it’s now used by 1.5 billion people a day. We’re encouraged by the enthusiasm and also want to help admins, organizations, and businesses grow on WhatsApp."

There is a high probability that Meta will use the same marketing approach it employs across Facebook and Instagram for ads, including them after every few stories. The company won't use your data or message to decide which ads will appear in your Updates tab. Instead, Meta plans to use your location, language, interactions with Channels, and ads you've shown interest in to decide which ads it'll surface in your account.

Perhaps more interestingly, the Facebook maker is also introducing a way for creatives, influencers, celebrities, and musicians to monetize their content on WhatsApp Channels.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As you may know, a channel is a broadcasting feature in WhatsApp that users can follow to stay updated with an influential person's day-to-day activities and real-time updates. Meta will introduce paid subscriptions, allowing creators to charge users for access to their exclusive content.

Elsewhere, Google has recently been ramping up its campaign against ad blockers, blocking some users from watching YouTube videos and preventing playback. In the most recent update, the company is reportedly slowing down videos for users with ad blockers installed on their devices.