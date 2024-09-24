A tech wizard brings ChatGPT's AI brilliance and internet access to the classic TI-84 graphing calculator — "I made the ultimate cheating device"
Was ChatGPT the missing ingredient in the TI-84 graphing calculator to make it the ultimate cheating device?
- A tech YouTuber managed to get ChatGPT and the internet to run on the classic TI-84 graphing calculator.
- The project featured several neat additions to the classic calculator, including a chat function, a monochrome image viewer, and a ChatGPT input window.
- The modder encountered serious drawbacks while tinkering with the device, including voltage incompatibility of the components and signal integrity issues.
- The ChatGPT functionality is also significantly slow, and some users might find it difficult to type long alphanumeric equations on the device.
In an odd and surprising turn of events, an avid tech YouTuber well-known as ChromaLock recently posted a video highlighting how he tinkered with a "dated" Texas Instruments TI-84 graphing calculator to connect to the internet and access OpenAI's ChatGPT AI model (Tom's Hardware).
ChromaLock refers to the "modified" device as the Ultimate Cheating Device. The modified device allows users to type in complex mathematical equations sent to ChatGPT using the keypad and receive the live response directly on the TI-84 graphing calculator.
It's worth acknowledging that the YouTuber had to make extensive hardware and software modifications to bring the concept full circle. According to the software for the mod on GitHub under the TI-32 repository:
"A mod for the TI-84 Plus Silver Edition and TI-84 Plus C Silver Edition calculators to give them Internet access and add other features, like test mode breakout and camera support."
On the hardware front of things, the TI-84 graphing calculator required a small microcontroller to fit inside the device and complement the original components — the Seed Studio ESP32-C3. The process also included tweaking voltages and incorporating the modder's 1K resistors between the microcontroller and link port.
Admittedly, the blatant attempt to get ChatGPT and the internet to work on the TI-84 graphing calculator is no easy feat. As highlighted by the modder, he encountered several drawbacks while working on the project, including voltage incompatibility of the components and signal integrity issues.
However, the modder made the microcontroller mimic another TI-84 using custom software. As such, relaying information and data to the original TI-84 calculator became easier.
It also allows users to easily download a launcher program that provides access to various "applets" designed for cheating, including ChatGPT. It's worth noting that it's significantly slow, and typing long alphanumeric equations on the interface might be daunting.
The project features several key features, including a chat function, a monochrome image viewer, and a ChatGPT input window. There's also a possibility that more advanced features might be on the way, including improvements to GPT functionality, web browsing, email functionality, video playing, and access to Discord.
