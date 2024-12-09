"We have already achieved AGI. It’s even more clear with O1": OpenAI employee claims 'o1' constitutes AGI after Sam Altman indicated it would whoosh by with "surprisingly little" societal impact

What you need to know

A technical employee at OpenAI indicates that the firm has already achieved the AGI benchmark following the release of OpenAI o1 to general availability last week.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had previously indicated that AGI could be achieved sooner than anticipated and would simply whoosh by with "surprisingly little" societal impact.

An OpenAI employee admitted that while the company's AI models haven't categorically surpassed human cognitive capabilities, he indicated they are "better at most tasks than humans."

Over the past few months, OpenAI has seemingly made significant headway in its AI advances. Sam Altman recently indicated in a detailed blog post that superintelligence is only "a few thousand days away."

More recently, the executive claimed that the AI firm could be on the verge of a major milestone, further alluding the company could hit the AGI benchmark by 2025. Perhaps more interestingly, the executive claimed that contrary to popular belief, AGI will whoosh by with "surprisingly little" societal impact.

And as it now seems, an OpenAI staffer claims the company might have already hit the coveted benchmark following the release of its Strawberry AI model, OpenAI o1, with reasoning capabilities to general availability after being in preview for several months.

OpenAI's Vahid Kazemi post on X (formerly Twitter):

In my opinion we have already achieved AGI and it’s even more clear with O1. We have not achieved “better than any human at any task” but what we have is “better than most humans at most tasks”. Some say LLMs only know how to follow a recipe. Firstly, no one can really explain…December 6, 2024

Kazemi admits the AI firm has yet to achieve “better than any human at any task.” Interestingly, he indicated that the company's models are “better than most humans at most tasks.”

Some say LLMs only know how to follow a recipe. Firstly, no one can really explain what a trillion parameter deep neural net can learn. But even if you believe that, the whole scientific method can be summarized as a recipe: observe, hypothesize, and verify. Good scientists can produce better hypothesis based on their intuition, but that intuition itself was built by many trial and errors. There’s nothing that can’t be learned with examples. Technical employeeat OpenAI, Vahid Kazemi

For context, AGI (artificial general intelligence) is a type of artificial intelligence that supersedes human cognitive capabilities across a wide array of topics. As per Kazemi's post on X, he doesn't categorically state that OpenAI's models surpass human cognitive capabilities. He only touts their capabilities to handle most tasks better than humans.

While there might be varied definitions of AGI, Sam Altman recently indicated that the AGI benchmark might be here sooner than anticipated.

Elon Musk, former OpenAI co-founder and Tesla CEO, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman, citing a stark betrayal of its founding mission and alleged involvement in racketeering activities. Musk further asked regulators to scrutinize OpenAI's advanced AI models, suggesting that they constituted AGI and could lead to the inevitable doom of humanity.

Has OpenAI hit the coveted AGI benchmark?

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over this past weekend, a report emerged indicating OpenAI is in discussions to scrap a stringent clause that would void its partnership with Microsoft after hitting the coveted AGI moment. Speculations on social media suggested the strategic move by the ChatGPT maker might be designed to secure future investments from Microsoft for its sophisticated and advanced AI ventures.

Market analysts and experts predict the AI hype is fading, with investors beginning to look the other way and channeling their investments elsewhere. With this in mind, it might get increasingly difficult for OpenAI to facilitate its AI advances amid bankruptcy reports. This could open up the firm to outsider interference and hostile takeovers (reports indicate Microsoft could acquire OpenAI in the next three years).

Despite raising $6.6 billion through its latest round of funding from Microsoft, NVIDIA, and other key stakeholders, which pushed its market cap to $157 billion, experts predict OpenAI could make an additional $44 billion before seeing a profit in 2029. They attributed their speculations partly to the ChatGPT maker's tie-up with Microsoft.