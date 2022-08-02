Latest update for Windows 11's subsystem for Android brings enhanced game compatibility

What you need to know

Microsoft rolls out preview build of the Android subsystem for Windows 11

The build includes fixes and improvements in several key areas

Top billing for the update is improve compatibility with Android games

Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of the Android subsystem on Windows 11 for Insiders in all channels that brings with it compatibility improvements when running Android games, as well as other quality of life improvements such as scrolling improvements, networking improvements, and reliability fixes.

Today's update brings the subsystem to version 2206.40000.15.0, and once updated users will notice that more Android games will support external joysticks, gamepads, aiming with arrow keys, and sliding with arrow keys. These enhancements are enabled through a set of new shims.

Here's what's new: