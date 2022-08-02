Latest update for Windows 11's subsystem for Android brings enhanced game compatibility
Gaming improvements for the subsystem for Android on Windows.
What you need to know
- Microsoft rolls out preview build of the Android subsystem for Windows 11
- The build includes fixes and improvements in several key areas
- Top billing for the update is improve compatibility with Android games
Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of the Android subsystem on Windows 11 for Insiders in all channels that brings with it compatibility improvements when running Android games, as well as other quality of life improvements such as scrolling improvements, networking improvements, and reliability fixes.
Today's update brings the subsystem to version 2206.40000.15.0, and once updated users will notice that more Android games will support external joysticks, gamepads, aiming with arrow keys, and sliding with arrow keys. These enhancements are enabled through a set of new shims.
Here's what's new:
- New suite of shims available to toggle in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app which enables better experiences in several apps
- Compatibility for games with joysticks (mapped to WASD)
- Compatibility for gamepad in games
- Compatibility for aiming in games with arrow keys
- Compatibility for sliding in games with arrow keys
- Scrolling improvements
- Networking improvements
- Android minimum window size defaulted to 220dp
- Improved dialog when unsupported VPN is detected
- New toggle to view/save diagnostic data in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
- Security updates
- General reliability fixes, including improvements to diagnostic sizes
- Graphics improvements
