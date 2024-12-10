Microsoft launches Mixed Reality Link for Windows 11 — connect your PC to your Meta Quest headset!

Mixed Reality Link lets you run Windows 11 on up to three virtual monitors inside your Meta Quest headset.

Mixed Reality Link for Windows 11 is now available to download.

The app in preview lets you connect your PC to a Quest VR headset.

Use up to three virtual displays and control your PC inside your VR space.

Last month, Microsoft announced that Meta Quest headsets would soon be able to connect to and interact with Windows 11 PCs seamlessly, similar to the integration between Apple Vision Pro and a Mac. Today, Microsoft has now released the first preview of the Mixed Reality Link app for Windows 11, which lets you setup the connection between a Windows 11 PC and Meta Quest headset.

You can download the Mixed Reality Link app from the Microsoft Store now, which will guide you through the setup process for linking your Meta Quest headset to your Windows PC. This feature only works on the latest Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets, meaning Quest 2 and Quest Pro users are out of luck, at least for now.

The Mixed Reality Link app lets you manage your headsets. (Image credit: Microsoft)

"Microsoft is partnering with Meta to make this experience available today in public preview, and we’re excited to get feedback from the community" says a Microsoft support document. "Access to your local Windows PC from a Quest headset is seamless and it takes only seconds to connect to a private, high-quality, multiple-monitor workstation."

Wirelessly connecting to your Windows 11 PC within your Meta Quest 3 or 3S headset is a great tool for turning the Meta Quest into a productivity machine. While Microsoft no longer supports Windows Mixed Reality, it's good to see that Windows desktop is still usable within other virtual reality platforms.

As the app is currently in preview, there will likely be some bugs and issues that arise during normal use. Microsoft and Meta are inviting feedback from users during this preview period, so if you run into any issues be sure to let them know.

There's also a known issues list:

On a Teams call, a call comes in, but the toast to accept the call does not appear.

Audio may not transfer properly to an expected device or may play on a PC and headset simultaneously after establishing a connection.

Pressing Ctrl - Alt - Delete will end your connection so you can quickly get back to your PC.

- - will end your connection so you can quickly get back to your PC. Existing connections may show as available when they are not.

Three active displays may restrict the quality if the PC doesn't meet the PC graphics requirements above.

These issues will likely be ironed out in the coming weeks. For now, download the Mixed Reality Link app from the Microsoft Store!