Microsoft announces Windows 11 integration with Meta Quest headsets that will let you easily stream your PC inside VR

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced a new feature for Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets that adds the ability to wirelessly stream Windows 11 from your PC into your VR environment.

The feature seamlessly pairs Windows 11 and Meta Quest headsets and lets you set up virtual desktops that you can resize and use for work.

Users can try the feature in preview starting in December.

Originally teased by Meta back in September, Microsoft has today formally announced deeper integration between Windows 11 and Meta Quest headsets. Unveiled during its Ignite 2024 event, soon Meta Quest users will have a seamless and easy way to pair and stream their Windows 11 PC directly into their VR environment on the Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

The feature is said to work with PCs in your local space or via the cloud with Windows 365, and will let you use Windows 11 via virtual monitors that can be resized and positioned how you want them in your VR space. Microsoft says the feature will launch in preview next month, sometime in December.

"Windows in mixed reality brings the full capabilities of Windows 11 to mixed reality headsets, starting with Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S," said Pavan Davuluri, Microsoft's CVP of Windows & Devices, in a blog post. "Access to your local Windows PC or Windows 365 Cloud PC from a Quest headset is seamless, and it takes only seconds to connect to a private, high-quality, large, multiple-monitor workstation."

Microsoft bringing Windows 11 to the Meta Quest is the latest feature from what appears to be a close partnership between Microsoft and Meta. Microsoft Mesh is already available on Meta Quest and brings VR Teams meetings to the Quest platform. The online Microsoft Office apps are also available in the Quest store.

Microsoft recently canceled its HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset after several years in production. With no follow-up seemingly planned, it appears the company's goal in VR going forward is to partner up instead of build its own.