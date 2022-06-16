Microsoft releases ARM64 preview build of Visual Studio 2022 for Windows 11

What you need to know

Visual Studio 2022 Preview 2 is now available as an ARM64 app.

The preview build supports natively building and debugging ARM64 applications

Microsoft has released the first build of Visual Studio 2022 (opens in new tab) that's natively compiled for the ARM64 architecture. The company announced that this was coming at Build 2022 a few weeks ago, and while the program isn't yet ready for general availability, the company is ready to ship the new version of Visual Studio in preview form.

Mark Downie, a senior program manager for Visual Studio said the following:

"Our key goal with this preview is to introduce and stabilize the most popular Workloads used by developers who are building apps that run on Arm64, and to gather feedback from the community to help us prioritize additional experiences and Workloads as we work toward General Availability (GA) later this year."

The company says ARM64 development is a long-term investment, beginning with bringing the Windows 11 developer toolchain to ARM. With this first preview, the following workloads are supported:

Desktop development with C++ (for MSBuild-based projects)

.NET desktop development (WinForms, WPF) using both .NET Framework, and modern .NET.

NET and Web development

This first preview release also includes support for Windows Forms, WPF, and Web apps, but support for Windows App SDK, .NET MAUI, and UWP apps will be available in later previews.