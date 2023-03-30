Microsoft updates Surface Dial settings page for Windows 11 in latest preview build

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 23424 and 25330 are rolling out to Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channel.

These new builds include an updated settings page for the Surface Dial.

There are also improvements for brightness settings, Microsoft Store, and more.

Microsoft is rolling out new preview builds of Windows 11 for Insiders in both the Canary and Dev Channel's today. Canary Channel Insiders are getting build 25330, and Dev Channel Insiders are getting 23424. Both Canary Channel and Dev Channel builds have a new settings page for accessories like the Surface Dial.

The Surface Dial is a peripheral that Microsoft first shipped in 2016, and launched alongside the original Surface Studio as an accessory that could function when placed directly onto the screen. We've not seen any updates to the Surface Dial since, so it's curious to see Microsoft finally getting round to updating the settings for it on Windows 11.

Changes specific to the Canary Channel include an updated Microsoft Store that makes it easier to download free apps and games. For the Dev Channel, there's a new brightness settings toggle for automatically adjusting brightness, but only when on batter power. Additionally, the expanded Widgets board is coming to Dev Channel too.

Changelog for build 25330:

Pressing the print screen key will now open Snipping Tool by default. This setting can be turned off via Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. If you have previously modified this setting yourself, your preference will be preserved.

If you have changed your primary mouse button under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mouse, Windows Sandbox will now follow that setting.

When encrypting a drive using Bitlocker, you can now minimize the encryption progress dialog.

You can now uninstall the Camera app if you need to.

Install free apps and games from search results: We’ve introduced a new way to install free apps and games. Hovering over a free product on the search results page opens a new expanded card experience, where you can find a convenient install button. This will trigger the installation without having to navigate into the product page.

We've introduced a new way to install free apps and games. Hovering over a free product on the search results page opens a new expanded card experience, where you can find a convenient install button. This will trigger the installation without having to navigate into the product page. New design when purchasing apps and games in the Store: Discover a new and redesigned experience when purchasing apps and games inside the Microsoft Store! The purchase dialog's styles align better with Windows 11 to bring you a more pleasant checkout experience.

New UX for in-app ratings dialog: Developers of your favorite apps and games often use a Microsoft Store feature that requests ratings from within the app or game. We've updated this in-app ratings experiences to be faster, more reliable, and to better align with Windows 11 styling.

Changelog for build 23424