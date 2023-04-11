Microsoft will talk more about AI, Windows, and ARM at Build 2023 next month

What you need to know

The session list for Microsoft Build 2023 is live.

It reveals 79 sessions and talks about AI across different Microsoft products.

There are also 21 Windows sessions around app development and AI integration

The session list for Microsoft’s Build developer conference is live, and perhaps unsurprisingly, it has revealed that the company is planning to talk a lot more about its AI efforts (opens in new tab) across many different products and services, including Microsoft 365 and Windows.

The conference will open with a keynote lead by Satya Nadella (opens in new tab), who will give a general overview of the company’s plans for AI and how developers can leverage AI models to enhance their own apps and services using things like the Microsoft Graph.

Additional breakout sessions will dive in further, with CVP Panos Panay and EVP Rajesh Jha leading a session (opens in new tab) that will talk more about how developers can leverage the power of Microsoft 365, Windows, and the Microsoft Graph to develop next generation AI applications.

There are also announcements around the ONNX runtime (opens in new tab), along with related tools that will help developers integrate an AI model into Windows apps. Microsoft is even making it easier to see an overview of your developer workstations with a new "Dev Home” app.

There's even a dedicated session from EVP Scott Guthrie that will detail next generation AI innovation (opens in new tab)for developers through services such as Github Copilot, Azure OpenAI services, and the Microsoft Cloud platform.

Other interesting Windows sessions include one about how developers can build great Windows on ARM apps (opens in new tab), another on expanding app reach using the Microsoft Store and Windows Widgets (opens in new tab), and a deep-dive into how Microsoft is delivering major updates to File Explorer by implementing WinUI 3. (opens in new tab)

Lastly, a session from Microsoft’s Partner Program Manager, Scott Hanselman will dive into “developer joy” (opens in new tab)and showcase what Windows developers have to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

You can check out the full Build session list here (opens in new tab), and be sure to tune in to the live event on May 23 (opens in new tab) for all the announcements as they happen.