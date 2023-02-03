Windows 11 Insider Build 22621.1250 and Build 22623.1250 roll out to Beta Channel

What you need to know

Microsoft released a pair of Insider builds to the Beta Channel.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1250 and Build 22623.1250 contain just a single change, which allows admins to control how the search box appears on the Taskbar.

Build 22623.1250 includes a short list of fixes as well.

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1250 and Build 22623.1250 to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week. They're relatively minor updates, but worth grabbing if you're in the Beta Channel.

There's just one change for both builds and then just short of a dozen fixes strictly for Build 22623.1250:

Builds 22621.1250 & 22623.1250: Changes and Improvements

We are adding a new policy for IT administrators to manage how the search box on the taskbar appears in their organizations. See this blog post for details (opens in new tab) .

Build 22623.1250: Fixes

Typing F in the search box should work again now.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out some of the text in dialogs.

Dragging the window using the search box area should work now (like other areas of the title bar).

If you do a search and then press the down arrow, keyboard focus should now move from the search box into the results.

Fixed an issue where ending processes in the Details tab wasn’t showing a confirmation dialog.

Increasing the text scaling should no longer result in a “see more” button appearing with no contents.

Fixed an issue where focus might not get set properly to search, leading to Narrator not saying that focus was on the search box.

If you have a contrast theme enabled and select one of the rows in the Processes page, that row should now show that it’s selected.

If you're interested in an Insider build with more noteworthy features, Microsoft also shipped Windows 11 Build 25290 to Insiders in the Dev Channel this week. That build has widgets for Spotify and Phone Link, among other changes.