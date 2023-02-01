Microsoft unveils Spotify and Phone Link widgets for Windows 11

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25290 is now available for Insiders in the Dev Channel

It includes new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link apps

There's also a new Start menu alert for incomplete account settings

Microsoft has unveiled two new widgets for Windows 11 users that are now available to test in the latest Windows 11 preview build 25290, which just rolled out to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The two new widgets are from Spotify and Phone Link, which give the user quick access to recently played music, and recent phone notifications.

In addition to the new widgets, which can be accessed by installing Windows 11 build 25290 and updating both Spotify and Phone Link apps via the Microsoft Store, the company has also announced a new user account alert that will appear in Start when the user has incomplete account settings.

Such alerts include things like setting up OneDrive cloud backup for local files, and will appear as a badge above the user account profile picture within Start. Below is the full changelog for Windows 11 build 25290:

Windows 11 build 25290 changelog:

Spotify and Phone Link widgets (Image credit: Microsoft)