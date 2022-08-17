Windows 11's Widgets button will now show Taskbar alerts for all users

What you need to know

The Widget button on the Taskbar now shows stock and news alerts.

The feature rolled out in preview a few weeks ago but is now available to everyone.

The feature cannot be turned off without outright disabling the Widget button.

Microsoft has started rolling out (opens in new tab) a new Taskbar feature to all users running Windows 11 that enables alerts to appear in the Widgets button. The alerts will consist of severe weather warnings, stock changes, and breaking news.

The new functionality arrives in the form of a store update for the Web Experiences Pack, which is normally updated automatically, but users can manually search for the update by heading to the Microsoft Store app and selecting "Get updates." That said, it can take a while for all users to see the update, so if you don't have it yet, don't worry.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft began testing Widget button alerts on the Taskbar with Windows Insiders a few weeks ago, and the feature is designed to provide users with digestible, quick, and glanceable information. If the user doesn't interact with the alert, the widget button will return to normal (likely back to showing the current weather.)

The alerts are just visual, meaning they won't send an audible sound and therefore won't interrupt your workflow. Sadly, users can't turn off the alerts function without outright disabling the Widgets button on the Taskbar.

Microsoft is currently gearing up to release the next major version of Windows 11, known as version 22H2 and is rumored to be launching in September 20. The new update includes Taskbar and Start menu improvements, new app experiences, and more.