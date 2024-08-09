Windows 11's Microsoft Store update will make it easier than ever to find any app you've ever installed

Microsoft is testing several improvements to the Microsoft Store that make it easier to find apps and keep your apps up to date.

What you need to know

Microsoft is testing out an updated library experience that makes it easier to find apps through the Microsoft Store.

The Microsoft Store also has a new page for updates and downloads, as well as an experimental feature that shows limited time events in a dedicated section.

Microsoft also updated the badge for its store that appears on websites using the Microsoft Store badge.

Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary Channel can test the new features now.

Windows Insiders running the latest builds from the Dev and Canary Channels can test an improved Microsoft Store experience as well. Microsoft announced several changes to the Microsoft Store earlier this week, all of which are available to those running Windows 11 version 22407.xxxx.x and higher.

The latest version of the Microsoft Store includes an updated library experience, a new page for updates and downloads, support for limited time events, and an updated Microsoft Store badge.

The default filter within the library page has been changed to show all the apps you own rather than just the ones you have installed. Release notes also appear within that section of the store. A new search bar makes it easier to find the name or publisher of an app.

The updates and downloads section of the Microsoft Store now shows a list of active downloads and pending updates along the top. It also shows recent updates to help you ensure you have the correct versions of your apps.

Microsoft is only experimenting with limited time events in the Microsoft Store. The feature shows programs with in-app events in a dedicated section of the store.

The improvements to the Microsoft Store are rolling out gradually to those running Dev and Canary builds of Windows 11. You may not see the changes right away. Below are the highlights, as shared by Microsoft.

In this update, we are introducing changes to the library page. First, we have improved the default filters to show all the products you own, not just products that are installed (you can still toggle this filter if you wish). Next, we’ve added a search bar that will help you find the name or the publisher of products you’re looking for. Combined with the first change, this new experience is powerful: you can easily find any app and game you’ve ever acquired with your Microsoft account.

We are also moving the list of updates and downloads from the top section of the library to its own dedicated page. This new page displays your list of active downloads or pending updates, and it shows the list of recent installs or updates. Version notes will also be displayed for a pending update or active download.

Limited time events

We are experimenting with a new section on the Games page in some regions that will showcase select partners with in-app events. We have partnered with game publishers to highlight real events that will be occurring during the test period.

We’ve refreshed the design of the Microsoft Store badge with a more refined call-to-action to give users more confidence to acquire your app.