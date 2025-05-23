Microsoft started testing emoji support in Snipping Tool last year. Soon, the app could gain support for recording GIFs as well.

Snipping Tool on Windows 11 could soon gain a powerful new feature. Support for recording GIFs is in testing within Snipping Tool.

After recording a GIF, you'll be able to copy or export the file in low quality or high quality. The CTRL+G shortcut will help you jump into GIF creation and editing (Windows+G opens Game Bar, which explains why the GIF shortcut uses the Control key).

Microsoft has not officially announced the feature, but X user phantomofearth shared information about GIF support in Snipping Tool:

"First look at a new Snipping Tool feature coming soon to Windows 11: the ability to quickly create GIFs from screen recordings! You'll get options to export/copy the GIF, with a choice between low and high quality. This menu can also be accessed with a keyboard shortcut, Ctrl+G."

Snipping Tool can already record videos, but those captures are MP4 files. GIFs are lightweight files that can be embedded or shared in several apps and websites. Sometimes you just need a simple video that doesn't take up a lot of storage.

Snipping Tool has received quite a bit of love in recent years. Microsoft has added or is testing several additions, including emoji support, Draw & Hold for converting strokes into shapes, and the ability to detect QR codes.

Earlier this month, the tech giant unveiled AI features that will make their way to Snipping Tool in the "new generation of Windows experiences."

Snipping Tool will be able to automatically adjust to capture a tight frame around content.

While there are other screen capture apps, such as ShareX and Greenshot, I prefer the simplicity of Snipping Tool. Microsoft has also worked hard over the last few years to add core functionality to Snipping Tool that makes it more powerful.