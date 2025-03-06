Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger claims software engineers will only review AI-generated code within three years — Is hand-written code really dying?
Anthropic's Chief Product Officer claims AI will revolutionize software engineering.
Over the past few years, there has been a paradigm shift in how we approach work with the rapid emergence of generative AI. Last year, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang indicated the software engineering might be dead with the prevalence of AI.
While coding seems like a lucrative career path to explore, Huang encourages the youth to explore other fields, including biology, education, manufacturing, or farming.
Instagram's co-founder Mike Krieger seemingly shares the same sentiments. While speaking in a recent podcast interview, the now-Anthropic Chief Product Officer revealed that the role of software engineers is rapidly evolving and that they'd soon start double-checking AI-generated code rather than writing it (via Business Insider).
Interestingly, Krieger's perspective on the topic doesn't categorically indicate that AI will completely take over coding jobs. Instead, repetitive and mundane tasks will be delegated to AI, as software engineers channel their expertise to more sensitive tasks that AI might not necessarily have the capability to handle.
Even Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman says the rapid emergence and adoption of AI may force software developers to stop coding, forcing them to upskill in the field to gain new skills.
According to Garman:
"If you go forward 24 months from now, or some amount of time — I can't exactly predict where it is — it's possible that most developers are not coding."
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Tech brands are pondering software roles
We've seen companies like Salesforce and Meta share interesting software development strategies. For instance, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff indicated that the company is seriously debating hiring software engineers in 2025.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seemingly echoed Benioff's sentiments, claiming mid-level AI engineers might claim coding jobs from professionals at Meta in 2025.
On the contrary, Microsoft's Work Trend Index report indicated that AI isn't claiming jobs from professionals at all. Instead, executives have raised concerns, indicating an insufficiency of talent to fill vacancies at their firms.
It's worth noting that Microsoft is recruiting employees with an AI aptitude, prompting a "142x increase in LinkedIn members adding AI skills like Copilot and ChatGPT to their profiles."
More recently, Google co-founder Sergey Brin claims that working 60-hour weeks is the "sweet spot of productivity" for Google engineers building AI models, that may potentially steal software engineering jobs.
However, multiple reports suggest AI might be a fad, and no one is actually using AI tools daily. Another even hints that 30% of AI-themed projects will be abandoned by 2025 after proof of concept.
Still, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes AI will replace humans for most things, but certain aspects of life will be preserved exclusively for humans to maintain authenticity. Interestingly, Gates previously expressed concerns, indicating AI might claim his job, too.
One of our readers reached out following my coverage and the high affinity of AI to render certain professions redundant. They're a software engineer who shared the above YouTube video comparing different AI models' performance while coding, including DeepSeek, OpenAI's o1, and 03 reasoning models.
"Spoiler: All models get through the initial levels, but can't move past the basic levels."
It's still an interesting and unpredictable time, but AI certainly feels like more than a "fad" at this point.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.