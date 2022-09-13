Best RAM for AMD Ryzen 5 3600 in 2022
The fastest Ryzen system memory.
Choosing RAM for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 should depend on the speed of the RAM modules, as well as the capacity. Ryzen CPUs enjoy fast RAM. The quicker, the better. The sweet spot is around 16GB clocked at 3000MHz. Here are a few examples.
Speedy RAM
Corsair makes some killer products, and its Vengeance LPX RAM kits are very good. This 16GB kit is clocked at 3000MHz and will run well with the Ryzen 5 3600. It's also not too expensive, allowing you to keep well within even tighter budgets.
RGB RAM
The Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO kit is essentially the Vengeance LPX but with some RGB lighting. If you want your PC build to look a little unique and complement other components and case mods, this kit offers excellent value and doesn't look too obnoxious.
Light 'Em Up
G.SKILL TridentZ Royal Gold kits are gorgeous. Should you want to add some light to your PC build, this 16GB kit has all the performance you need for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600, but with the addition of RGB lighting.
High Capacity RAM
Wanting to futureproof your PC build a little? One way to make sure it'll run even more demanding software is to throw in more RAM. Corsair does a 32GB version of our top pick RAM kit, merely doubling the amount of system memory you'll have available.
If we were to recommend RAM...
There's a lot of RAM out there to choose from, but not all of it will perform well with Ryzen CPUs. Generally speaking, you'll want to be running 3000MHz RAM or faster with the Ryzen 5 3600. Corsair's Vengeance LPX 16GB Kit is one of the best DDR4 RAM kits for this CPU.
If you have the money to splash out, G.SKILL TridentZ kits are becoming more popular thanks to a sleek module and heat spreader design matched with reliable performance. Treating your Ryzen CPU to the best RAM on the market can have a notable effect on performance.
Rich Edmonds is Senior Editor of PC hardware at Windows Central, covering everything related to PC components and NAS. He's been involved in technology for more than a decade and knows a thing or two about the magic inside a PC chassis. You can follow him over on Twitter at @RichEdmonds.
