Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has struggled against the weight of an influx of cheaters, particularly in the game's Ranked Play modes. With the launch of Season 2, however, Activision committed to increased efforts to take the developers of those cheats offline. Now, Activision is declaring victory over five more cheat providers who have been forced to shutter services after receiving cease-and-desists from the publisher.

Windows Central's sources have confirmed reports on social media posts from LunchTime_YT that cheat services from GCAIMX, Suave, ZZ's, MoneyMan, and SoloQ Services have been disrupted in recent weeks.

4 additional Call of Duty cheat providers “GCAIMX”, “Suave”, “ZZ’S”, & “MoneyMan” have been shut down‼️One step closer to hacker-free COD 🥲 pic.twitter.com/F0mCWfGM37March 20, 2025

Cheat provider GCAIMX announced its impending shutdown on its website with a simple red bar notification reading "GCAIMX is shutting down." Clicking the notification pops up a longer, more detailed explanation of the 5-year-old service's closure.

A post by the admin account, "Ariel", shared that the domain and platform were available for purchase, but the site would be disabled as of March 19. There were no plans by GCAIMX to shutter existing services, and currently purchased cheats will continue working until those keys expire. These cheats included aimbot features and hit box detection cheats.

While existing cheats will continue to function for the time beat, GCAIMX claims there will be no updates or additional cheats released for Call of Duty in the future.

Activated GCAIMX cheats in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. (Image credit: GCAIMX)

Suave Services, who has been providing Call of Duty unlock tools for Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6, and Warzone was also the target of a cease and desist from Activision. Unlike the other cheat services, Suave decided to forgo a love letter to its cheat community.

Suave Services instead opted for a quick discord post that it would be cooperating with Activision to stop operations and would drop any cheat services or software tied to Activision or Call of Duty products. The provider's social media accounts have since been wiped of content.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ZZ's Services also announced its plans to discontinue offering cheats for Call of Duty via a Discord post. A discord user by the name of "Mankee" shared the team's plans to no longer provide support, updates, or further services to products related to Activision or Call of Duty following receipt of a formal letter from Activision.

A follow-up post from a second ZZ team member did confirm the cheat provider would continue with its non-Call of Duty cheat services, however.

Players on console could opt out of crossplay for Ranked game modes in an effort to limit exposure to cheaters starting with Season 2. (Image credit: Activision)

The Discord user MoneyMan posted to the MoneyMan Service discord an announcement that MoneyMan Services would be shutting down "for good" following the receipt of a cease and desist from Activision. The provider has announced it will stop selling all Call of Duty cheats and services as of March 15.

On March 6, SoloQ Services announced that it would also shut down after receiving a cease and desist. A Discord user by the name "tom" posted to the SoloQ Services server that all sales, marketing, and distribution of software from SoloQ Services would cease immediately. Many SoloQ social media accounts were wiped following the announcement, and the server was reportedly shut down.

However, there are claims that cheat providers are simply rebranding following the shutdowns.

they’re literally just rebranding activision is so dumb, dk how aimware is like this and not taken down yet pic.twitter.com/QFGs566WD8March 20, 2025

Activision's efforts to clamp down on cheaters appear to be ramping up ahead of the Season 3 launch of Verdansk for Call of Duty: Warzone. Season 2's content plans were adjusted in order for Treyarch and Raven Software to work on overall gameplay improvements after Season 1 was marred by failing anti-cheat efforts. Service outages for RICOCHET anti-cheat was to blame for at least some of the failed integration between Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Ultimately, the Call of Duty team allowed console players to opt out of crossplay with PC players in order to minimize exposure to cheats. However, that option still ignored the plight of Ranked players on PC who weren't cheating but would continue to be exposed to those who were.

With any luck, shutting down the providers will cut down on player exposure to cheaters at the source, allowing for a better player experience when Verdansk launches in Season 3 on April 3.