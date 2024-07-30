Elden Ring 1.13 official patch notes: Spirit Ashes get a big buff, are no longer second fiddle to Mimic Tear

News
By
published

Elden Ring's Version 1.13 update has just gone live along with patch notes detailing the latest balance changes, bug fixes, and more.

Elden Ring
Call forth spirit summons to help you survive battling the monsters of Elden Ring (Image credit: Bandai Namco)
Jump to:

What you need to know

  • Bandai Namco, the publisher of FromSoftware's popular Soulslike action-RPG, Elden Ring, has just released the patch notes for its latest 1.13 update.
  • The patch notes state that this patch contains a ton of balance changes for PvE and PvP content, bug fixes, and significant buffs to all the Spirit Ash summons.
  • The balance changes in Elden Ring's 1.13 update will be applied to all platforms including Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

Elden Ring, FromSoftware's latest and extremely popular Soulslike action-RPG just received a new update called Version 1.13. The game's publisher, Bandai Namco, has released the patch notes for this update and they state that it features a mountain of balance changes for PvE and PvP content, and bug fixes which will apply for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation versions of the game.

The full patch notes for Elden Ring Version 1.13 (as quoted directly from the official Bandai Namco website) are as follows:

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

Use the newly improved Spirit Ashes to help you conquer the Lands Between and Realm of Shadow

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
More Elden Ring

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring DLC review
How to start the DLC
- 10 best Elden Ring DLC builds
Scadutree Fragment locations
Elon Musk's build in the DLC
Hand-to-hand martial arts

As you can see, the most prominent balance change in Elden Ring Version 1.13 is that every Spirit Ash summon aside from the Mimic Tear, has received extremely powerful buffs. For those unaware, Spirit Ashes are NPC spirits a player can summon to aid them in combating the game's difficult boss fights in case they're struggling to beat them alone or don't have access to the internet to summon players online to help them in co-op.

However, most people generally didn't use a lot of them as they didn't survive long in boss fights, and their stats and abilities generally paled in comparison to the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash, which can perfectly copy the stats, skills, and armor of its summoner. That has now changed in this update as every Spirit Ashe summon has been given a major boost to their health pool, attack power, and defenses so they will be more viable in battle.

These buffs will undoubtedly shake up the tier list for the best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring and hopefully encourage people to seek all of them out instead of only the Mimic Tear to help them overcome one of FromSoftware's best Xbox games and best PC games in recent memory.

Elden Ring and its DLC expansion, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is out now and available to purchase on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC via Steam

Image

Elden Ring

Venture forth to conquer the fallen demi-gods and mindless beasts of the Land Between, and seek out the legendary Elden Ring to reshape the world in your image in one of the finest Soulslike action-RPGs FromSoftware has made to date.

Buy at: Amazon (Xbox) | Best Buy (Xbox) | Walmart (Xbox) | CDKeys (Steam) | CDKeys (Xbox)

Image

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Travel to the Realm of Shadow in search of Miquella, battle ungodly abominations, and uncover the secrets of this land in the critically acclaimed DLC expansion, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Buy at: CDKeys (Steam) | CDKeys (Xbox) | Deluxe Edition (CDKeys, Steam) | Deluxe Edition (CDKeys, Xbox)

Collector's Edition: Bandai Namco Store (€249.99)

Alexander Cope
Alexander Cope

Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is! 