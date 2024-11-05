"Lifeline’s one of the most beloved Legends in the game." The next season of Apex Legends is reworking one of the game's original characters.

Lifeline is getting some major changes in the latest season of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends: From the Rift is bringing a bevy of changes to Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment's ongoing battle royale title.

Lifeline, one of the original launch characters in Apex Legends, is being reworked, with new passive and activated abilities, including being able to glide on her drone for a few seconds.

Apex Legends: From the Rift is also shaking up all of the support class heroes, as they are no longer slowed while healing allies.

Apex Legends: From the Rift kicks off today.

There's some big changes coming to Respawn Entertainment's battle royale experience.

Apex Legends' latest season, From the Rift, is bringing a rework to Lifeline, one of the original launch characters from when the game first kicked off back in 2019. Lifeline Revived, as she's being referred to by the developers, is being introduced in order to make her more viable across different team compositions.

“Lifeline’s one of the most beloved Legends in the game,” explains designer Evan Funnell, adding that the team is only reworking a character when it becomes clear they aren't meeting expectations by a significant amount. Lifeline is the second Legend to be reworked, with Revenant first being reworked back in August 2023.

Lifeline's new kit tweaks her existing abilities, allowing her to grab onto her D.O.C. drone and glide around for a bit. D.O.C can also be assigned to directly follow a teammate. Lifeline's ultimate ability now creates a 360-degree defensive halo, blocking damage all around her, but not above her.

While Lifeline is being heavily adjusted, the other supports in Apex Legends are also getting some bonuses. Supports are no longer slowed down when healing teammates, as well as being able to revive downed allies faster.

Finally, all players need to be on the lookout for Rift Relics, which contain a stash of weapons and gear that are empowered enough to shift the course of a match, such as an EPG-1 launcher that has infinite ammo.

Apex Legends: From the Rift is available starting today.

Apex Legends is currently available as a free-to-play game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Apex Legends is no longer playable on Steam Deck or Linux, with Electronic Arts claiming the platform has too many cheaters.

