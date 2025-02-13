Avowed: All Ancient Memory locations

Avowed is officially out, and we can’t get enough of Obsidian Entertainment’s stunning new RPG. If you haven’t already, dive into our Avowed review. to see why it’s a must-play for fantasy fans.



The Living Lands of Eora are brimming with treasures and lore to uncover, but one of the most intriguing aspects of your campaign lies in discovering your divine heritage. As a Godlike in Avowed, you are marked by one of Eora’s 11 deities, and your connection to the Living Lands is more personal than you might expect. To unravel the mystery of your divine patron, you’ll need to locate Ancient Memories scattered across the game’s regions.

What are Ancient Memories in Avowed?

Ancient Memories are pivotal story moments where you communicate with the mysterious voice in your head (you're not crazy, you are blessed!). You'll relive past events and have some cryptic conversations with your God. Each Ancient Memory you find reveals a piece of your history and clues towards the deity that touched your soul at birth. These memories are also interactive, and you'll shape the outcome of each. The choices you make during these encounters can influence future dialogue in Avowed.



Ancient memories give you a chance to reflect on your past lives, resolve ancient conflicts, and explore the bond with your mysterious inner voice. Each Ancient Memory reveals a different story and presents you with choices that test your morality, loyalty, and understanding of the Living Lands.

Where to find Ancient Memories in Avowed

There is one Ancient Memory location in each region of the Living Lands, carefully hidden to encourage exploration. As you progress, keep an eye out for orbs of light that can be interacted with. Alternatively, if you're struggling to find them all we've listed the locations for you here.

Ancient Memory location in Dawnshore

The first memory can be found in Dawnshore, on the edge of an area called the Watchers Mirror. You'll likely be heading in this direction for a quest called 'Find the Watcher.'

This Ancient Memory is at the Watcher's Mirror in The Rise (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

My image here doesn't show the orb of light because I picked it up before realising its significance, but for you it will be seen clearly at the end of this broken bridge just through the ruins.

Head to the broken bridge for the first Ancient Memory (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Ancient Memory location in Emerald Stair

The Emerald Stair Ancient Memory is at the tip top of the Ranger Post, you may see it gleaming from a distance.

Map showing Emerald Stair, the second region in Avowed. (Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)

Grab the memory, and don't look down! (Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)

Ancient Memory location in Shatterscarp

Shatterscarp is the third region you'll visit in Avowed, the Ancient memory here can be found at the Twin Offerings Overlook.

Map of Shatterscarp (Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)

That's not a star, it's an ancient memory. (Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)

Ancient Memory location in Galwain's Tusks

By the time you reach Galwain's Tusks, you will have already discussed the content of your Ancient Memories in a quest to get here, but there is another one to be found in the Restless Cavern.

Map shows entrance to Galwain's Tusks (Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)

Don't worry about the spiders (Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)

Ancient Memory location in The Garden

The final area you visit will be The Garden, in which the final memory is just underneath the map area for the broken aqueduct.

(Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)