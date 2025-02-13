Avowed Treasure Maps guide: Where to find and solve every clue

Could there be treasure in this ominous room?

Avowed is finally here, and The Living Lands are brimming with secrets and treasures waiting to be uncovered. Among the best finds are treasure maps in Avowed, which can lead you to valuable loot—if you can decipher their visual clues. If you're struggling with Avowed treasure map solutions, don't fret! I've scoured every nook and cranny to track down these elusive treasures so you don't have to.

In each area of Avowed, you’ll typically find two treasure maps: one available for purchase from a merchant and another hidden somewhere in the environment. To save you time, I’ve compiled a complete guide to all Avowed treasure maps and their solutions, organized by area. Let’s dive in and get you the treasure you deserve!

Dawnshore treasure maps

Dawnshore Treasure map 1 - Intimidating Feline Codpiece

There are three merchants right by the docks in Clavigers Landing, this map is for sale from the middle merchant — Lyanna. Here's the clue:



My husband spent a fortune on this stelgaer codpiece to spice things up in the bedroom. Now he's dead on account of a weak heart. I want nothing to do with that tasteless (though brutally effective) garment, so I leave it to the gods to find a worth bearer.

The treasure map shows a broken bridge, and an arrow pointing to a cave. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This is one of the more straightforward maps to solve, as you'll no doubt come upon this exact spot when completing the area's Bounties. This area is just South of the Yellow Bandit's camp (my map here doesn't have this uncovered yet, but should give you an idea.

Just above the map marker for the Southern Embrace. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Then here is a screenshot of the exact position you need to place yourself in to see the broken bridge, with the cave circled where you need to head.

The cave is just above my characters head, follow the path to the left to make your way there. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Once you've made your way through the opening, you'll come to some breakable planks. Smash these with your weapon to find the treasure chest. You'll now have the Stelgaer's Price Unique Medium Armor.

Image 1 of 2 break the planks and claim your booty (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Fill your swag bag (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Dawnshore Treasure map 2 - Captain Henqua's Spoils

This treasure map is a little trickier to find, as it's not available from a merchant. You'll need to loot it from a body up high on the lighthouse. The journey is worth it though as this is also the location for one of the Totem pieces. Head to this area on the map, the Lighthouse is just left of the docks at Clavigers Landing:

Head to the Lighthouse for loot and a treasure map (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Once you get to the Lighthouse, there are clear platforms to jump on and circle the building. Advance up the Lighthouse (picking up a piece of the Totem on the way) till you come to a platform with a corpse to loot, this guy has the treasure map. Keep going up though for more treasure, and a sweet jump from the top platform into the sea!

Looting corpses for treasure maps, no shame. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Here's the clue for the Captain Henqua's Spoils:



I hate climbing. Captain Henqua must have been a sadist when it came to hiding treasure. Maybe the vantage will help me find his plundered riches. Or maybe I'll just die of exhaustion on the way up. Whichever's quicker.

Follow the water to find this treasure easily (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

For this you're looking for a bridge across a river, specifically this part of the river that forks just west of Paradis.

Go to the area of the river that forks, west of Paradis (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Here you can stand and match up with the map image.

This is the bridge you are looking for (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Now you're going to have to swim, the map indicates an underwater cave just next to that left pillar. Lets go diving!

How long can you hold your breath? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Head through the opening on the left, and swim to a brand new Unique Shield, the Wind and Wave.

I'll take that thank you (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Emerald Stair treasure maps

Emerald Stair Treasure Map 1 - Practical Pockets

This treasure map can be purchased from the merchant in The Gifted Magpie, a teahouse in Fior mes Iverno, his name is Ector Brewer.

A good ranger is prepared for any challenge, but the best ranger has snacks on hand. Now that I have retired, I have no further need for my coat of many pockets. Use it in good health, though mind the crumbs and the smell of cheese.

Somewhere, beyond the trees, somewhere waiting for meee, is treasure (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

For this one, head just North- East of the Ranger Headquarters as indicated on the map below. If you haven't been past there yet, look for Rolling Crags on your map north of the city of Fior me Iverno.

This treasure map leads just past the Ranger Headquarters. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Practical Pockets solution, here is the tower view you are looking for. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Turn to your left from the view below to find a small opening in the cliff, and claim your treasure.

I smell treasure (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Your reward is the Hjilde's Handy Hide Light Armor Unique.

This unique armor is light and good for elemental resistance (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Emerald Stair Treasure Map 2 - Unknown

Unfortunately, I haven't located this particular treasure map in Emerald Stair yet, and my colleague who is playing the game doesn't remember where they found it. What we can tell you is where the solution is, so go here on the map just south of the Godless Sinkhole. We will update this section on our second playthrough with more info!

This treasure is found in the Delemgan Glade area (Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)

The reward will be a Unique Off-hand, the Nature's Ward.

The loot will be on a skeleton (Image credit: Zachary Boddy - Windows Central)

Shatterscarp treasure maps

Shatterscarp Map 1 - Robe of the Arcane Cheater

This one can be purchased as soon as you enter Shatterscarp, look for Ilena The Grain Merchant amongst the miners as you enter the area.



And here I thought I was being clever, cheating on my exams at Bragganhyl by crafting a helpful robe. Then I got caught. That ugly bundle of rags cost me my education and my future as a scholar. Wasn't worth it in the end. From now on, I'll educate myself. Tough it out on my own as a wizard of the wild. Help yourself to the robe, I won't be needing it.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This one took me a while to find, but it's on the east of the Ancient Lake Bed, you'll want to stand at the map point below to see it.

The Ancient Lakebed holds many secrets (and treasure) (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

From here you will spot the hole in the rock face, follow my very professionally drawn line up the hill and around to drop down on the entrance from above.

You'll need to drop on this treasure from above (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

It's only a small cave, you'll see the treasure straight away, inside your reward is the Robes of Surpassing Brilliance. A superb quality light armor.

Image 1 of 2 Hello you beauty (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Don't judge my understated Avowed fashion (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Galwain's Tusk treasure maps

Galawain's Tusk Map 1 - Ancient Arrowhead

This map isn't far from the entrance as you first enter the area of Galawain's Tusks (thus my very uncovered map below). Head North West of the entrance to an area called the Writhing Ruins.

Galawain's Tusks is dark and full of terrors (and treasure) (Image credit: Jennifer Young-Windows Central)

Be prepared for a fight with lots of giant bugs in this area, but once you can catch a breather, look for this skeleton lying on the rock, it has the treasure map.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I found a strange arrowhead in the caves... where I'm not allowed to go exploring. But that's okay! I've hidden it so I can find it again when I finally grow up. Now it's just a question of where to hide the map. Maybe in that abandoned beetle's nest? Right, it's sure to be safe there!

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This one is quite easy to see from a distance, in fact if you have made camp South of the Southern Warden Tower, you'll have likely seen this. Head North West from the Southern Warden Tower in The Sallow Steppe to this location to see it.

Go and stand on the rocks where the arrow indicates on this map (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Here is the image in-game

This was one of the easier Avowed Treasure maps to solve as the lava is visible from quite a distance (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Look immediately to your left from the viewpoint to find the treasure chest, and you'll get a new Unique Trinket, the Scout's Reach.

Image 1 of 2 The treasure is on the left of the view (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The new trinket will add 2 to Perception (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Galawain's Tusk Map 2 - My Loyal Shield

This treasure map is easy to purchase, you can grab it from the 'Stock Keeper Erbert' who is located at the Southern Warden Tower.



Many a time have I carried this shield into war, and what has it gotten me? I have survived to see no good come of my work. None of the prosperity I myself vowed would come ever did. No peace. Only more war. So be it. The next time I go to battle, it will be without my loyal protector. Let it serve another.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

There are many towers that look exactly like this in the region, but make note of the scaffolding and crane faded in the background, that is more unique. The specific tower you are looking for this treasure map is located here, in the middle of Slumbering Fields and Amalia's Camp:

Head to the indicated marker on the map to find the correct tower on the treasure map (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Head for the opening circled on the image, you'll follow a path and some stairs upwards.

The final treasure map in Galwain's Tusk points here (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Unfortunately, I happened upon this treasure before I had the map, so I have no idea what Unique I acquired in this area as the treasure chest is sitting empty in my game. I will update this section in a subsequent playthrough.

Galawain's Tusk Map 3 - The Blade the Hungers

This area had a third treasure map, throwing my 'two per region' theory out the window. This one can be purchased from a merchant called Bulti in Solace Keep.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Currently unsolved. Update to come!

Avowed launches on Feb. 18, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam, the Xbox App, and Battle.net. As an Xbox first-party game, the standard edition is included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Anyone preordering the Premium Edition of the game can start playing early on February 13. For more details, check out our full Avowed review.