Best Call of Duty: Warzone guns — Tier list of Pacific Season 3 weapons

One of the more daunting challenges of creating a battle royale is determining the weapons system. When it originally launched in 2019, Call of Duty: Warzone shared its weapon system exclusively with Modern Warfare (2019). However, as Warzone's success grew, studio leads were left to find a way to tie in the weapons and Create a Class systems created for subsequent premium titles like Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard.

Each premium title had its own system for creating loadouts that had to be tweaked and modified to fit within the Warzone model. In addition to the weapons from each premium title's base game, there was a follow-up of six seasonal content drops for each game with new weapons that were added to the battle royale, as well. This has led to a clunky weapons system with duplicate firearms that have varied stats and limitations on which weapons can be used in certain playlists to promote gameplay balance.

While Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best first-person shooters on Xbox, the game has ultimately suffered from the content bloat as finding your way around the weapon meta can be incredibly difficult. To help you out, we've arranged a tier list of the best guns currently available in Warzone following the Season 3: Classified Arms updates.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific weapon tier list Tier Weapons S STG44, Cooper Carbine, Kar98k, Welgun, ZRG 20mm, Owen Gun, Strela-P, Vargo 52, H4 Blixen A XM4, MP40, HDR, AK-47, CR-56 AMAX, BAR, Whitley, Grau 5.56, M4A1 B 3 Line Rifle, Kilo 141, RPG-7, JAK-12, FARA 83, Armaguerra 43, Stoner 63, Volkssturmgwehr, PKM, QBZ-83, NZ-41, AS44, Fennec, Gallo SA12, Automaton C AUG, FiNN LMG, G-43, Holger-26, Crossbow, Combat Shield, VLK Rogue, M82, Riot Shield, CX-9, Nail Gun, TEC-9, RAAL MG D Einhorn Revolving, Combat Shotgun, Mac 10, Bullfrog, Dragunov, FN Scar 17, Bizon F Striker 45, FAL, ISO, Hauer 77, EBR-14, KSP 45 Dragunov, Rytec AMR, FR 5.56 M91, 410 Ironhide, P90, Uzi, 725, Model 680, Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, SKS, MK2 Carbine, Double Barrel, R-90

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific meta loadouts

The meta changes quickly in Call of Duty: Warzone, as players quickly uncover new easter eggs or new weapons are added into the mix. Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 brought with it the Cooper Carbine, and Season 3 added the H4 Blixen— two weapons that have absolutely changed the rules of engagement for Call of Duty: Warzone. The carbine's high rate of fire hits like a truck, and while it may be originally designed for close-range combat, the proper kit can give this assault rifle a ranged advantage.

Cooper Carbine

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Cooper 45W

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The H4 Blixen's three-round burst can make it difficult to master in those intense close range combat scenarios, but a little practice can go a long way toward improving your rate of fire with this compact SMG. When practice fails, however, you can still manage to kit your Blixen out just enough to give you an upper hand. An ideal build for the Blixen will capitalize on the SMG's mobility and high fire rate, while getting its recoil under control so that it can be just as successful at medium range combat as it is close quarters.

H4 Blixen

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

Barrel: Magnus 9" Burst TG

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Magazine: 45 ACP 32 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

While the Cooper Carbine and the Blixen have their perks, there is no denying that the standard Vanguard assault rifle — the STG44 — currently reigns supreme among the S tier weaponry for Call of Duty: Warzone. The STG44 received numerous buffs and tweaks over the course of the season that solidified its position among the meta and makes it the go-to assault rifle.

STG44

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: VDD 27 Precision

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

With Season 4 lurking just over the horizon, new weapons are sure to be a part of the upcoming free content drop and further changes to Call of Duty: Warzone will undoubtedly change the meta and ranks of the weapons currently available.